Amitabh Bachchan says he didn’t count, ‘gave money’ to rose seller | Bollywood





Actor Amitabh Bachchan shared that he encountered a young girl selling roses on the streets of Mumbai on a rainy day. Speaking to his blog on Tuesday, Amitabh recounted how he called the ‘half drenched’ girl by his car and ‘just gave her money’ without counting. (Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Breaks Ritual of Meeting Barefoot Fans Outside Jalsa, Here’s Why) Amitabh Bachchan spoke of a little girl. Amitabh also revealed that the girl “hesitantly took the money” and gave him the bouquet which he apparently didn’t accept. He also said that with the money he gave her, she will be able to feed her family “for days maybe”. Amitabh spoke about the girl He wrote: “There she stood, a small, half-soaked in the heavy downpour a moment before, a small bouquet of red roses, weather and rain-worn, wrapped in rough plastic wrap, moving from window car in car window at traffic stop.. a wait for sale for food and maybe a few other little ones from his family.. on his sweet weather-worn face.” Amitabh shared how he asked the girl to approach his car Amitabh continued, “For a while as she received disinterested rebuttals from the cars in front of her.. I saw her.. I waved at her.. the police car safely behind her gave warning signals .. don’t come near .. she backed off for a moment .. then when she noticed me calling her .. she expressed her apprehension to both the police and the window of mine which I was rolling down for her. Amitabh gave him money He also said, “I looked at her sad but filled with a face wondering what was in store for her.. I didn’t ask what the roses cost.. I just gave her some money .. i did not see or count what it was .. was it really necessary to do it, NO .. she took the money hesitantly .. handed over the bouquet equally hesitantly .. wondering if I would negotiate.. I told him it was.. go for it.” Amitabh further wrote, I have nothing more to say on this blog than to put this cub’s face on getting a reward to feed not just herself, but maybe many other members of his family.. for days maybe.. The face of hunger being taken care of.. the face of fulfillment.. the face of, is this really happening to me. .the face of wanting to rush to the rest of the family to share their exuberance and joy. Amitabh’s movies He was last seen in the family animated film Uunchai starring Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Sarika, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film received positive responses from audiences. He will next be seen in Project K alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. He will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta’s upcoming court drama, Section 84.

