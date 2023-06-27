Hollywood is run by cultural vandals

It seems like a week can’t pass without the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery David Zaslav committing another act of entertainment madness. Not content with just strip mining one of the most important studios in the film world for parts and tax deductions, he now sets out to tear the TCM to shreds. Film Twitter pushed back, and even directors like Martin Scorsese protested the move, which included major layoffs at the channel and the decision to shut down the UK version next month. For many cinephiles, Turner Classic Movies is a beacon in an increasingly bleak cultural landscape, a gateway to an ancient cinema that the industry never seemed interested in developing. Zaslav tried to appease his doubters, but there’s a reason no one believes him, not when entire movies and TV series are being pulled from streaming services for profit amid a writers’ strike.

David Zaslav is a cultural vandal, a stunning figure of impunity who views one of our most important art forms as little more than a series of trinkets in a safe that he can take apart for pennies. . What he did at Warner Bros. is nothing short of embarrassing and the doors he has opened for his fellow leaders to follow suit will have shocking long-term consequences. But he’s not the only player in town to engage in this twisted game. He’s simply the latest – and strongest – example of one of the industry’s proudest traditions: self-loathing and mindless greed.

Since the beginning of Hollywood, the people who run it have shown a proud lack of interest in their own history. When the motion picture industry was in its infancy, it was considered a passing fad that could never compete with vaudeville or serious theater. Even as he grew in popularity, many viewed him with suspicion, a frivolity that could not and should not be taken seriously. The studios that made these films often took a similar attitude and quickly threw away many of their own films for sheer cost and storage space reasons. Some studios recycled the film for its silver content. Many early nitrate films were destroyed in fires. According to Martin Scorsese Cinema Foundation, more than 90% of American films made before 1929 are lost. The destruction was intentional, the historical and cultural significance was inconsequential. Alas, this view does not seem to have changed much in recent years. Indeed, he has become more callous than ever.

The current industrial model is based on denying access to the public. They don’t want you to buy a DVD of your favorite movie. They want you to pay a monthly cost to access it through a streaming service, a service where the prices are constantly increasing and there is a not inconsiderable possibility that they will always remove it from their platform if they feel like it. this business strategy only really applies to new “content,” if only because most streaming services seem to forget that people made movies before 1980 (Netflix is ​​particularly culpable in this regard.) Access to Golden Age cinema often hinges on whether it can be found on a niche service like MUBI or whether a physical copy is available, something also more dependent than ever on outside distributors like Criterion and Arrow. There are swaths of classic and historically significant works that are simply not available to most people. If there isn’t a billion dollar payday to be made by releasing it, most studios won’t even care. At best, you can hope for an enterprising hacker to fill in the gaps.

The industry has shifted the blame onto viewers, forcing them to engage in grueling algorithmic labor in order to “save” the movies and shows they enjoy. As I have already said in this article, being a fan of television has never been so intolerable. How can anyone be expected to endure this endless, unwinnable race in hopes of placating a serve whose goalposts for victory are always on the move? I don’t want to have to watch something I love over and over again within the first ten days of its premiere, because not doing so means it will not only be canceled, but completely wiped from the platform. Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies didn’t satisfy Paramount’s unattainable commercial desires, so now, for all intents and purposes, it no longer exists. Then again, at least some people got to watch it, unlike bat girl.

The clawback of short-term gains from people like Zaslav, Bob Iger and Ted Sarandos is cowardly and so greedily capitalist that it would be impressive if it weren’t so destructive. The money they make from tax deductions and corner cuts won’t make up for the inevitable financial losses that will follow when filmmakers refuse to work with them, audiences reject their slop, and everyone starts watching again. excessive way. Office Again. That could be the point of it all, of course. How many times have we seen significant acquisitions give way to the slow decimation of what made those places so special in the first place, all because endless growth is impossible but required?

Zaslav has, of course, now decided to dub the AI ​​content, with Warner Bros. announcing earlier this year, their plans to use Cinelytic to “harness comprehensive system data and predictive analytics to guide green light stage decision making.” In case you thought his earlier machinations were an overly subtle display of his utter contempt for the craft of film and television, this hammers him home pretty deep. It’s not just him. Again, they all do that. He’s just the biggest bully in a room full of them. Together, they have made it clear that no sacrifice is too great in the name of maintaining their CEO bonuses. If they aren’t stopped, who knows how this will all end. No hyperbole: Nothing is certain.

If you’re a fan of movies and TV, unfortunately there’s not much you can do to combat this. My advice is to invest in physical supports when and where you can still stand, more than ever. But how does this work for things that were meant to be streamed only? Well, let’s just say that pirates aren’t exclusive to the Caribbean seas…

Header image source: Axelle // Bauer-Griffin // FilmMagic via Getty Images