Celebrate the 4th of July in Grapevine with fireworks, bluegrass music and more

pinterest Enjoy the music and the beautiful view of the lake with the fireworks show GRAPEVINE, TEXAS (June 27, 2023) Celebrate Americas birthday in style with Grapevine at the 41st annual 4th of July fireworks display. Enjoy the fireworks over Grapevine Lake as Illumination sets off an approximately 20-minute fireworks display from three separate firing positions. The firework shells will shoot up to 800 feet in the air and all work together to create a panoramic, multi-layered spectacle, filled with patterned seashells and tall willows, sure to bring out all the oohs and ahhs. a crowd. You can watch it from the beach, park, boat, or locations across Grapevine and stream live music along with the show. The rock and patriotic soundtrack will accompany the fireworks, featuring everything from AC/DC Thunderstruck to Miley Cyrus Party USA. Visit GrapevineTexasUSA.com to download the soundtrack and find the best views. The parks will be open all day, so be sure to pack a picnic and arrive early as they will fill up quickly as the show approaches. Some bundles will cost $20 per car. The fireworks will begin on the lake at 9:30 p.m. Spend the day in Grapevine The Southwest Bluegrass Club and the Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau Present a FREE 4th of July Celebration Event at the Main Street Gazebo (325 S. Main St.) From 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on July 4, celebrate Independence Day with bluegrass live music from Salt Creek, Blue Grassfire, Lost in the Ozone and the Southwest Bluegrass Club Band. Take your time exploring Historic Main Street and there will be free parking nearby, awnings and folding chairs available on a first-come, first-served basis. Feel free to bring camp chairs, blankets, coolers, and snacks. Make the 4th a getaway in the vineyard Visit GrapevineTexasUSA.com for more information on things to do, where to eat, where to stay, and how to get around with the free Grapevine Shuttle to make it a complete 4th of July getaway.

