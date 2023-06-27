Bollywood remakes ‘Pasoori’ angering fans

Fans were left angry after “Pasoori” was remade for a Bollywood movie.

The original track was sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill on Season 14 of Coke Studio.

The remake was starred by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar for SatyaPrem Ki Katha, which stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

When ‘Pasoori Nu’ was released, fans were angry, taking to social media to express their disappointment in Arijit Singh for singing the already popular song.

Many have criticized Bollywood for redoing songs instead of creating new ones.

One said: 1.5 billion people in India still can’t produce a single song by themselves. Idiots.

Another wrote: NO! Pasoori being ruined by Arijit Singh.

A third commented: The funniest thing about the ‘Pasoori’ remake is that I don’t think Bollywood even knows what the song means.

One comment read: This is not a sexy seduction song. Most of them are a raging lament.

“It’s cursing your inconsiderate lover that their love life won’t work out either if they dump you.

A fan said the original song was totally ruined for them.

One comment read: Without a doubt, Arijit Singh is an amazing singer. But you have to stop playing with good songs.

One user wrote: Can’t let original things stay original?

Listen to the remake

Some people came to Bollywood’s defense and told critics that they were way too unfair on the new release.

Enjoying the remake, one person said: I loved this version of Pasoori.

Another said: Arijit gentlemen version of Pasoori, the best gift for all music fans.

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui expressed his opinion on Twitter. He said:

Pasoori is a song loved all over the world.

“I hope Bollywood doesn’t slaughter this masterpiece like it does others under the guise of a remake. #savepasoori.

There has been a lot of speculation about the legality of the song.

Ali Sethi owns all rights to the song, while Coke Studio does not.

However, Ali has yet to comment on the situation and co-singer Shae Gill revealed she was unaware of the Bollywood remake.

In the past, Bollywood has been accused of copying popular Pakistani songs.

One of the most recent incidents was Abrar ul Haqs ‘Nach Punjaban’, which was remixed for Jugjug Jeeyo.

Abrar ul Haq also released a statement in which he said he had not sold the rights to his song and would take legal action.

A decision applauded by his supporters.

He later received credit for the song.

The question arises that despite there being so much talent in Bollywood, why is there a constant recreation of Pakistani songs, including new releases that are already storming the charts?

Listen to the original