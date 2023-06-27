Julian Sands dies at 65; The actor played Shelley, a wizard and a king





Julien Sands, a versatile British actor whose film roles included poet Percy Bysshe Shelley, Louis XIV, a wizard, Superman’s father and a Latvian pimp, was pronounced dead on Tuesday, more than five months after disappearing while walking alone on a Mount Baldy trail in the San Gabriel Mountains in Southern California. He was 65 years old. On Sunday, authorities found human remains near the mountain where search teams were looking for Mr Sands. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said it was contacted by hikers who found human remains in the Mount Baldy wilderness. Hazardous conditions, including a series of severe storms, complicated search efforts. The coroner’s office identified the remains as Mr. Sands on Tuesday. He added that the cause of his death was still under investigation.

With his mop of blonde hair and sometimes frosty demeanor, Mr. Sands was instantly recognizable. He could easily go from a costume drama like James Ivorys A Room With a View (1985), in which he played an idealistic romantic at the turn of the 20th century, to an occult film like Warlock (1989), in which, as the character main, he flees a 17th-century witch hunter to 20th-century Los Angeles.

He was always good, always gallant and dignified, former New York Times film critic Janet Maslin said in a phone interview. I don’t remember one false move on his part. Mr. Sands played Shelley in Ken Russell’s horror film Gothic (1987), which recreates a true story: a gathering on a stormy evening in 1816 in a Swiss villa where Shelley; his future wife, Mary Wollstonecraft Godwin, who was soon to write Frankenstein; his half-sister, Claire Clairmont; Lord Byron; and Byrons’ doctor, John William Polidori, wrote ghost stories. Mr. Sandss Shelley suffered from drug-fueled hallucinations and was tormented by fears and demons. Gabriel Byrnes Byron was almost demonic. I think these portraits are rooted in reality, Mr. Sands told The Times in 1987. If people think otherwise, it’s because of their later Victorian whitewash. They weren’t just beautiful romantic poets. They were subversive and lawless hedonists pursuing a particular line of amorality.

In two years, Mr. Sands had worked with Mr. Ivory and Mr. Russell, two directors with very different styles. James Ivory is like an Indian miniaturist and Ken Russell is a graffiti artist, Mr Sands told The Times. James Ivory is like an ornithologist observing his subjects from afar, while Ken Russell is a big game hunter filming in full load of rhinos. Mr. Sands has also worked on several films with British director Mike Figgis, including Leaving Las Vegas (1996), in which he played a pimp, and The Loss of Sexual Innocence (1999), in which Mr. Figgis merged the Adam and Eve’s story with that of a filmmaker (Mr. Sands) drifting in and out of his sexual memories. As it is a film of images rather than words, it demands a lot of presence and expressiveness from the actors, writes Kevin Thomas in his review of The Loss of Sexual Innocence in the Los Angeles Times. Luckily, Figgis chose well, with Sands effortlessly playing by far the most demanding role of a man of isolating self-absorption. Julian Richard Morley Sands was born on January 4, 1958 in Otley, England to Richard and Brenda Sands and grew up near Gargrave. He began acting as a child, inspired in part by his mother’s work in amateur theater. When he was 6, he told the Yorkshire Post in 2013, he appeared in a play; its first line was My Master, the Great Aladdin.

He studied at the Central School of Speech and Drama in London but left in 1979 to form a youth theater which performed in schools and clubs. Her screen career began in the early 1980s, with small roles in films like Oxford Blues and The Killing Fields, and The Sun Also Rises, a miniseries based on the Ernest Hemingways novel. Mr. Sands’ other roles include a photographer in The Killing Fields (1985), an entomologist in Arachnophobia (1990), Louis XIV in Vatel (2000), Jor-El, Superman’s father, in two episodes of the series television Smallville (in 2009 and 2010), and a sadistic farmer in the Czech film The Painted Bird (2019), an adaptation of Jerzy Kosinski’s 1965 novel about a homeless and abused boy during World War II. I was drawn to The Painted Bird because of its unwavering, austere yet ultimately redeeming consideration of human endurance, Mr Sands told the Moviemaker site in 2020. The dark hinterland of war-torn Eastern Europe is as beautiful and moving as it is disturbing and grotesque. Mr. Sands has appeared on stage on occasion and earned a Drama Desk nomination in 2013 for his solo show, A Celebration of Harold Pinter, Mr. Sands presented the show, directed by John Malkovich, at the Irish Repertory Theater in Manhattan in 2012 (and again in 2016) and took it to Houston; Sarasota, Florida; East Lansing, Michigan; and other cities over several years. The emphasis was not on Pinters’ plays but on his poetry. Mr Sands, who had known Pinter since 1987, stood in for the ailing playwright during a reading of his verses in England in 2005; they remained close until Pinters’ death three years later.

I once called it a Homeric evening of theater, Mr. Sands told the Washington Post in 2015, because this is me, in a pool of firelight, with the audience gathered around the fire, on a shamanic level. Mr. Sands’ survivors include his wife, Evgenia Citkowitz; his daughters, Natalya and Imogen; and his son Henry. His marriage to Sarah Harvey ended in divorce. Mr. Sands loved hiking in the Los Angeles area, especially Mount Baldy. I must have climbed Mount Baldy about 200 times, so I think it’s a real favorite,” he said in Jeryl Brunner’s My City, My Los Angeles: Famous People Share Their Favorite Places (2013). And I like it in the winter. Winter conditions make it a bit more interesting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/06/27/movies/julian-sands-dead.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos