THR Critics’ Pick – The Hollywood Reporter

Bill Hader’s hit comedy-drama has grown darker and more ambitious as the seasons pass. The final episodes have expanded the scope of Barry’s destruction beyond his loved ones, beyond Hollywood, and even beyond the criminal underworld of Los Angeles to the next generation, embodied by his eyed son. wide open. Meanwhile, the series has also expanded its cultural critique to involve not just the showbiz industry it has so knowingly skewered, but the larger population of viewers like us, weaned on the kinds of anti-hero dramas. barry aiming to deconstruct. —ANGIE HAN

BEEF (Netflix)

BeefThe surgical eye for detail elevated what could have been a playful comedy about two clashing strangers into one of the most outrageously twisty and funniest thrillers of the year – while his curiosity and empathy made it one of the most moving dramas of the year. Here is a show that saw the ugliness of its characters and the enormity of their despair, and pleaded to grant them grace and compassion all the same. (If only the show had taken its own wisdom to heart and avoided the controversy that has dulled its shine.) – AH

DAVID (FXX)

If you first called Dave Burd’s comedy FXX “that show about the white rapper with the deformed penis,” you’re not entirely wrong. But David has carved out a third season as wild and emotionally varied as any on television. This 10-episode series featured a star-studded look at Met Gala fashion and ridiculousness, a treatise on the pros and cons of faking your own death, and a slew of guest stars led by Jane Levy, Chloe Bennett and Rachel McAdams as three women who are part of Lil Dicky’s ongoing search for love. —DANIEL FIENBERG

HAPPY VALLEY (BBC America/Acorn TV/AMC+)

Sally Wainwright’s three-season exploration of crime, punishment and trauma in West Yorkshire, England, came to a poignant ending that closed the book on the strained bond between Police Sergeant Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire ) and the psychopath (Tommy Lee Royce of James Norton) who turned his life upside down more than two decades ago. Lancashire’s world-weary, tragedy-shaken and even funny performance is one of the greatest of all time, so when I say the charismatic, rampant Norton is almost his equal, it’s saying a lot. —DF

Boots Riley doesn’t do subtle art. He creates art that hammers you with his anti-capitalist rage, searing contemporary satire and ambitious detours into surrealism. His seven-episode Amazon comedy is part whimsical allegory and part superhero origin story, starring an endearingly innocent Jharrel Jerome as a 13-foot-tall black teenager traversing a world that never is ready for any of his identities. The fun premise is held together by ingenious visual effects and Riley’s simmering take on race and economic inequality. —DF

Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann’s series is probably the best big-screen or small-screen video game adaptation of all time, but that’s reductive. Depending on the week, the episodic horror odyssey was a tragic love story (all awards for Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett) or an urban nightmare filled with zombie mushrooms (some awards for Melanie Lynskey) or a love story different tragedy (lots of awards for Storm Reid) or just a friend-drama anchored by the greats Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. —DF

In its third season, the comedy has pushed Cary (Drew Tarver) and Brooke (Heléne Yorke) to new heights of success and new depths of horror – and itself to delicious and deliriously new extremes of absurdity. Along the way, he has also delivered some of the sharpest showbiz satires to be found on television. With pitch-perfect cameos, flawless pop-culture references, and occasional musical numbers, the season ruthlessly takes aim at everything from celebrity couple news cycles to performative philanthropy to spineless queer “representation” of blockbusters. studio. —AH

This is a show with a singular talent for finding great stores of meaning – joy, emotion, love, hilarity – in unassuming places. An indefinable city can become home. Small talk can blossom into romance. An impromptu song can serve as a love letter or an apology. Even food poisoning can turn into a bizarre bonding exercise with the right company. And a sweet half-hour comedy about ordinary people in an ordinary place can produce some of the funniest, warmest and most beautiful moments to be found on the television landscape. —AH

The Roy saga was never meant to have a happy ending (it’s hard to imagine what one might have looked like amid so much corporate cruelty, political chicanery and domestic violence). But he landed on a masterful. Logan’s death early in the season resulted in perhaps the show’s most thrilling run yet, pushing the already excellent cast to new depths of desperation, humor and (occasional) vulnerability – before casting the characters no better off than they were at the start, and much worse for wear. —AH

TASTE THE NATION WITH PADMA LAKSHMI (Hulu)

As we prepare for a best boss world without Padma Lakshmi, let’s not forget that her Hulu series is just as good as her Bravo smash. In taste the nation, Lakshmi travels the country visiting ethnic enclaves in different cities, learning about the intersections between food and the American immigrant experience. It’s a funny and vital journey of the moment, in which the game’s host is equally eager to learn about Puerto Rican sovereignty, the different versions of borscht, and how to butcher a pig’s head. —DF

