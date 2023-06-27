



SCHENECTADY — Proctors Collaborative and Music Haven unveiled an upcoming series of passports this week, extending the summer concert series in the GE Theater at Proctors and Universal Preservation Hall. The extended series will run from October to next May and will include seven different shows. “For 30 years, Music Haven has brought an incredible array of global sounds to Schenectady’s Central Park,” read a statement from Proctors Collaborative. “Proctors Collaborative is thrilled to expand its partnership with the Summer Concert Series to bring a dynamic new slate of world music events to the GE Theater at Proctors in Schenectady and Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs for Season 23- 24.” The Proctors Passport Series is also offering customers tickets to all seven shows for the price of four, officials said. The schedule: Oct 7: World renowned kora player and Senegalese griot Ablaye Cissoko with French diatonic accordion maestro Cyrille Brotto at the GE Theater in Proctors

Oct. 20: Lengaa Salsa Brava, founded by Latin-Guyanese trombonist Giany-Frantz Huyghues-Despointes, a multi-award winning 12-piece big band based in Montreal at UPH.

November 3: The Brooklyn Nomads, a famous cross-cultural ensemble rooted in the musical traditions of the Arab world at the GE Theater at Proctors.

December 2: The Klezmatics Happy Joyous Hanukkah Concertco-promoted with The Eighth Step will celebrate the annual Festival of Lights at the GE Theater at Proctors with songs from beloved klezmer bands, a Grammy-winning collaboration with newly discovered lyrics by Woody Guthrie .

February 16: The first of a new generation of conductors in Mali’s musical hearth, Bassekou Kouyate was revolutionary in developing new playing techniques for the ngoni, an ancient traditional lute found throughout East Africa West at UPH.

April 18: BeauSoleil with multiple Grammy Award-winning Michael Doucet hailed as the “World’s Best Cajun Group” at UPH

Fado, with its fiery vocals and flexible acoustic accompaniment, captures the spirit and inventiveness of Portugal at the GE Theater at Proctors, with a double bill featuring one of the genre's biggest stars, Ricardo Ribeiro , joined by singer Diana Vilarinho. Tickets are available at the Proctors box office, by phone at 518-346-6204 or online at UniversalPreservationHall.org Or Proctors.org.

