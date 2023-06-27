When Salman Khan allegedly slapped Ranbir Kapoor in a pub involving Sanjay Dutt and it all happened before Katrina Kaif!





Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor are two of the biggest names in the Hindi film industry, but since they belong to the same brotherhood, they sometimes cross paths. Salman and Ranbir had a bitter encounter once in the past, before the Barfi actor even debuted or started a relationship with Katrina Kaif. Here is a throwback to when Bollywood’s Bhaijan argued with Ranbir and allegedly slapped him; scroll below for the juicy details. Ranbir made his acting debut in 2007 in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya opposite Sonam Kapoor, and he also featured Salman in a special appearance. Not only that, Ranbir was also in a relationship with Katrina Kaif who reportedly dated Salman before that. According to a report in India Today, Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor crossed paths at an upscale pub, and he was accompanied by Sanjay Dutt when the Dabbang star allegedly had a falling out with RK. According to the report, the argument became intense and Salman allegedly lost his temper and slapped Ranbir in the face. It was Sanjay Dutt who, along with other friends, stepped in and stopped it there, preventing the fight from escalating. An embarrassed Ranbir left the pub after this, and the report further stated that Salim Khan approached Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir’s father, with an apology as a peace treaty. Salman Khan once, during his appearance on Rajat Sharma’s Aap Ki Adalat, shared the incident where he explained that he ripped off a tag on Ranbir Kapoor’s sleeves, but he didn’t know it was a style statement and that the tag wasn’t there because RK forgot to remove it. However, he didn’t mention anything about hitting RK while mentioning the incident and the fact that Sanjay Dutt stepped in to stop the fight. According to this, he was unaware that he was Rishi Kapoor’s son; Check out the clip from that episode here: On the professional side, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is set to be released soon while Salman Khan was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which unfortunately failed to generate the expected box office result. For more throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi! Must read:Vicky Kaushal was supposed to be part of Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharmas Jab Tak Hai Jaan but was rejected and lost the role of this actor! Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

