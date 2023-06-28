Remains found in mountains confirmed as British actor KIRO 7 News Seattle





Julian Sands, the British actor known for his roles in films like A room with a view, warlock And Leaving Las Vegas, was found dead in a California mountain range five months after he disappeared while hiking, authorities said Tuesday. He was 65 years old. >> Read more trending news The sandstone remains were positively identified as those found by hikers last week on Mount Baldy, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department wrote in A press release. The identification process for the body located on Mount Baldy on June 24, 2023 has been completed and has been positively identified as Julian Sands, 65, of North Hollywood, the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner’s Department wrote in A declaration. The manner of death is still under investigation, pending further test results. We would like to express our gratitude to all the volunteers who worked tirelessly to locate Mr. Sands. Sands, an avid hiker and mountaineer, was reported missing after hiking Mount Baldy, a peak that rises more than 10,000 feet east of Los Angeles in the San Gabriel Mountains, according to The Associated Press. The actor was reported missing Jan. 18, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said. The Orange County Register in January. Mount Baldy is located 12 miles north of Ontario, California, in the Angeles National Forest. Born in England, Sands lived in the North Hollywood area, according to KABC-TV. The actor has appeared in more than 150 movies and TV shows, KTLA reported. Some of his film credits include roles in The Killing Fields, Naked Lunch, Snakehead and Arachnophobia, according to IMDb.com. On television, Sands appeared in 11 out of 24 episodes, according to the Entertainment Database. More recently, Sands appeared in Rose Red and as a villain in The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, Variety reported. He also appeared in TV series such as Crossbones, Stargate SG-1, The L Word, The Castle and Dexter. Sands has also done voice acting for video games such as Star Wars: The Old Republic and Call of Duty: Black Ops II. Sands said he chose projects for their sense of adventure, he said The Guardian in a 2018 interview. I was looking for something exotic, things that took me out of myself, Sands told the newspaper. Sands is survived by his wife, journalist Evgenia Citkowitz, and three adult children – Henry, a son from his first marriage to Sarah Harvey; and two daughters from his second marriage, Natalya and Imogen, The Washington Post reported. Latest entertainment and celebrity news: Cox Media Group 2023

