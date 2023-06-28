Legacy of star David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan – The Hollywood Reporter





James Gunn has reunited with his Superman and Lois Lane. After a long search, David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan will star in Superman: Legacythe film that will launch the new DC Universe under the direction of writer-director Gunn and his DC Studios co-boss, Peter Safran. Corenswet and Brosnahan were among six actors vying for lead roles, with Gunn filming screen tests over the weekend of June 17 with Nicholas Hoult and Tom Brittney also vying to play Superman/Clark Kent and Emma Mackey and Phoebe Dynevor in the running for Daily Planet reporter Lois Lane. Few roles are as coveted — or come with as much pressure — as Superman. That’s doubly true in today’s landscape, as Corenswet will anchor a new universe as DC tries to reinvent itself after a series of misfires with October. black adamOf March Shazam! Fury of the gods and the recent the flash. Only three actors have played the character on the big screen, with breakthrough work by Christopher Reeve in 1978 Superman launching the modern superhero genre and spawning three sequels. Brandon Routh starred in Bryan Singer The Return of Superman (2006), a film that failed to ignite the box office and made it a one-and-done. And ten years ago, Henry Cavill starred in Zack Snyder Steel manthe film that launched the DC Extended Universe and made Cavill a fan-favorite actor for his worthy work as Clark Kent. Cavill continued to appear in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017) and, after years away from the role, appeared in a cameo in black adam (2022) and announced plans to star in more Superman projects. This was before Gunn and Safran were hired to revamp DC, which included plans for a young Superman. Superman: Legacy has a release date of July 11, 2025, with Gunn expecting to film early next year. The casting search will now continue for characters such as Lex Luthor and superheroes The Authority, who are set to debut in Legacy before leading their own film. THE Superman project will be the first film produced entirely under the direction of Gunn and Safran. THE Flash was released under new studio heads; that movie, plagued by bad publicity from star Ezra Miller, grossed a disappointing $55 million in its opening weekend. Legacy marks a massive career move for Corenswet, not only being No. 1 on a studio film’s call sheet for the first time, but establishing him as one of pop culture’s most enduring heroes. . The actor first broke out on the Ryan Murphy series The Politician, which was followed by a twist in another Murphy-backed Netflix series, Hollywood. Other credits include the HBO series We own this town and horror sequel A24 pearl. Then there is the Apple series lady at the lake And Tornado following, Tornadoes. Brosnahan is an Emmy and Golden Globe winner for her acclaimed series The wonderful Mrs. Maisel. She became known with Card castle, which earned him an Emmy nomination. Three actors have already played Lois Lane on the big screen. Margot Kidder gave a defining performance full of smarts and spunk from the 1978s Superman and its three sequels, in which she starred alongside Christopher Reeve. Kate Bosworth played Lois in 2006 The Return of Supermanwhile Amy Adams brought the character to life in Steel man (2016) and also starred in dawn of justice (2016) and Justice League (2017). “I completely identify with Superman because he’s all I am,” Gunn said. The Hollywood Reporter in April for a cover story. “He’s someone who’s an outsider who feels like an alien, but also the ultimate insider, because he’s fucking Superman. And that’s kind of how I feel.

