Golf Entertainment Center Planned at a Florida Golf Home Has Been Shut Down, Is That a Sign?

NAPLES, Fla. BigShots Golf entertainment center was supposed to open in this city next year, but company officials have now pulled out of their previous agreement with Collier County.

In late April, BigShots Golf Senior Vice President Randall Cousins ​​stood before the Collier County Board of Commissioners and explained how the company had run into problems funding the project. The board voted to give BigShots a 60-day extension to complete its budget and plans.

BigShots’ chief legal officer, Emily Decker, emailed county officials on June 19 stating that BigShots was terminating its ground lease.

There’s no one in the room more disappointed than me that BigShots canceled its lease, Commissioner Burt Saunders said at the Collier County commission meeting on Tuesday. None of us could have foreseen this.

Why did BigShots terminate its lease?

The world has changed significantly since the time we first assessed the opportunity, said BigShots Golf Senior Vice President Randall Cousins. Today we are facing rising costs in all major categories, including financing, construction and operations. Over the past few months, we have explored many options to mitigate these challenges and invested several million dollars in sunk costs in development and materials. Unfortunately, we have not found a lasting solution.

Saunders said BigShots terminated its lease because the company was unable to complete financing for the project within the timeframe.

Frankly, the folks at Club Corp and BigShots just weren’t communicating with us, Saunders said. They weren’t really honest with us about what was really going on. As recently as April they were here to talk funding and we all knew that was probably not the case.

The commissioners granted six extensions to the company, but BigShots was unable to complete budgeting and planning in June.

These challenges are not exclusive to Collier County, and we are grateful for the patience and support we received from Commissioner Saunders as we assessed and exhausted our options, Cousins ​​said.

What was BigShots going to offer?

BigShots planned to open a 12-hole outdoor golf course, virtual driving range and restaurant next year in Collier County.

The driving range would have had two floors and offered feedback to golfers based on data from their swings.

The restaurant was going to be on site with an option to have food delivered to the driving range.

How will First Tee be affected?

First Tee, a youth golf program, was to meet at the BigShots facility when it opened. Saunders ensured that First Tee would still have a meeting place as he proposed that the county still build a 12-hole golf course and clubhouse on the grounds. Saunders said he’s already spoken with two developers about the project.

They can do a golf course, that’s no problem, Saunders said. They can practice. More importantly, they can provide the necessary facilities for First Tee, as well as a small practice green, small clubhouse and restaurant. All of that can still go on this property. And quite frankly, that’s the best use of this property for our community,” Saunders said.

Commissioner William McDaniel did not support the idea of ​​building the golf course.

I am totally in favor of highlighting the property [and] offering it to a developer for a public golf course with a discounted rate for our residents, McDaniel said. But before we commit to spending that $7 million right now, I’d rather we put that aside.

He expressed concern about the cost of the golf course when the county already has financial commitments in other projects.

Commissioner Rick LoCastro expressed support for the golf course, saying the project would benefit both the community and the county.

The motion to build the golf course passed 4-1, with McDaniel voting against.

What happens with the land leased by BigShots?

Originally, BigShots was to build its facility on 18 acres of land at the northeast corner of Golden Gate Parkway and Collier Boulevard. A public retirement home for veterans was to be built on 11.7 acres on the northwest corner.

The board of directors voted on Tuesday to change the plot of the project. Now, the state retirement home will be built on 18 acres, while the golf course facilities will be built on the 11.7 acres.

Related

BigShots Golf unveils two new franchises, one in Florida and another in Texas

The course which has hosted three majors is about to unveil a new BigShots driving range, a sports bar

ClubCorp’s BigShots premium line concept continues to grow this time adding a Utah location

Topgolf in Fort Myers, Florida: A Sneak Peek at the New Facility with Friday’s Grand Opening

The story originally appeared on GolfWeek