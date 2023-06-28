Nicolas Coster, ‘All My Children’, ‘Santa Barbara’ Actor, Dies at 89: A Great Artist





article During a seven-decade career, actor Nicolas Coster passed away. He was 89 years old. The actor’s daughter, Dinneen Coster, confirmed the news on social networks. It is with great sadness that I post this on my father’s book page. Nicolas Coster passed away tonight in a Florida hospital,” Dinneen wrote Monday night. “Please remember him as a great entertainer. He was an actor! I will always be inspired by him and I know how lucky I am to have such a great father!! Rest in peace.” No other details of his death have been revealed. British-American actor, Nicolas Coster (Lionel Lockridge), of the American soap opera ‘Santa Barbara’, poses for a portrait circa 1986 in Los Angeles, California. (Credit: Bill Nation/Sygma via Getty Images) Coster was known for starring in over 100 film and TV shows, including “Santa Barbara,” “All My Children,” “As the World Turns,” and “One Life to Live.” In 1976, he also worked alongside Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman in “All the President’s Men”, and more recently “The Young Pope” with Jude Law and “The Bay”. RELATED: Ryan Seacrest to be Wheel of Fortune’s new host after Pat Sajak’s retirement His training began as a teenager at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London. Coster has appeared in numerous Broadway plays, including Harold Pinter’s “Otherwise Engaged” and “The Little Foxes” with Elizabeth Taylor. In 2017, he won his first Daytime Emmy, having been nominated four times.

