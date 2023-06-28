No Hard feelings: Jennifer Lawrence in Hollywood’s sexiest sex comedy





In a widely reported comment about his pun titled No Hard Feelings, Jennifer Lawrence said: “Everyone in some sense will be offended by this film, you are welcome.” A wishful thinking on his part. Tame and harmless, No Hard Feelings is Hollywood’s naughtiest sex comedy. Lawrence’s character Maddie (who is 32) is hired by 19-year-old Percy’s parents to “go out” with him, as they say, so he doesn’t go off to college with a virginal wallflower . This lofty concept was so full of avant-garde comedic potential that advertising from Sony and media coverage bought into studio talking points that the film is outrageous and subversive. In fact, it’s retro, following the example of Pretty Woman, starring in the “Wholesome Escort” meme. But this timidity reveals broader social tendencies. The modest success of its Variety opening weekend characterized the US box office of $15 million as “Not bad” is about the public’s hunger for sex comedies, even this bland one. Yet the film also reveals how cautious Hollywood studios remain about sex, especially at a time when US cultural policy is torn between an ever more conservative right and progressive left. More like this:

– The most toxic stereotype in dating culture Maddie is introduced as the friendliest of the sellouts, a cash-strapped Uber driver whose car is repossessed just as she’s trying to save the house her mother left her. In one of the most realistic and funniest scenes, Maddie and her best friend have worse reasons for having sex, including not wanting to make the trip home at night. For them, sex is not a big deal, so why not get a car out of it? Except in this movie, it’s such a big problem that Percy resists. As Owen Gleiberman said in his variety review: “No Hard Feelings is the first Hollywood comedy about a teenager who loses his virginity in which the teenager in questionhas no apparent desire to lose her virginity.” It may seem like No Hard Feelings is playing in the “I purr“concept: the idea, that many have questioned, that Gen Z doesn’t have a lot of sex. Maddie even asks at a high school party, “Does anyone [have sex] more?” using a common term, but not citable here. But the generational hints are just throwaway lines. In the film, Percy is actually portrayed as out of step with other people his age. He does not drive. He doesn’t drink. He stands out at the party where others pair up and head to rooms where, even if Maddie doesn’t see them, they’re probably having sex. It is not typical, but an anomaly. That’s part of the joke. The fact that No Hard Feelings is a comedy really matters. Recent articles have cited the lack of sex in movies today, looking back to a freer time and suggesting an appetite for freer films. Karina Longworth’s podcast You Must Remember This has seasons called 80s erotica and Erotic 90s, and Criterion Channel offers a set of programs called Erotic Thrillers. But in thrillers, sex is fraught with pitfalls. A comedy should accept sex as part of life to make it funny. No Hard Feelings only pretends to accept it as the plot heads to a sentimental ending about Maddie and Percy reuniting.

