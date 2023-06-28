Death of Julian Sands: the actor of “Room With a View” was 65 years old

British actor Julian Sands, known for films such as A Room With a View and Warlock, has died after going missing in California’s San Gabriel Mountains. He was 65 years old.

The remains found Saturday on Mount Baldy are those of Sands, the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office confirmed Tuesday. The cause of death is pending further test results.

In a statement shared with the Los Angeles Times, Sands manager Sarah Jackson said the actor was a great friend and client.

He picked interesting projects that mattered to him and was adored by everyone who worked with him, Jackson said. He was an avid climber, and we draw [consolation] to know that he went to a place he loved, doing what he loved. We are filled with the most beautiful memories.

The search for Sands ended on Saturday, more than five months after she disappeared in the Mt. Baldy area on Jan. 13. Hikers discovered Sands’ body on Saturday morning and notified authorities, according to a Press release. The body was transported from the desert to the county coroner’s office for formal identification.

Sands’ death was announced less than a week after the Sheriff’s Department resumed a search. During the first months of the search, snowstorms blanketed Mount Baldy, considered one of the most dangerous mountains in the United States, hampering the crew’s efforts.

Since launching its search in January, the Sheriff’s Department has conducted eight aerial and ground searches.

Sands was an avid mountaineer. In 2020 he said the Guardian he was happiest near the top of a mountain on a glorious cold morning. He also noted a to narrowly escape death in the early 1990s when he and three other hikers were caught in an excruciating storm above 20,000 [feet] while hiking in the Andes.

Mountaineering and filmmaking are closely linked, Sands told the Yorkshire Post in a 2013 article. There’s always another mountain. And ultimately, the whole point of climbing a mountain is that the mountain is on the inside. And I think that’s also true for the acting experience.

Sands’ career included roles in films and on television. After playing minor roles in several films in the early 1980s, the actor gained popularity with James Ivory’s 1985 romance A Room With a View. He went on to appear in dozens of films and several series, including 24 and Banshee.

When her career started to take off, Sands told The Times in 1987, There’s such an element of luck in this business.

Born January 4, 1958 in the United Kingdom, Sands attended Lord Wandsworth College and earned his first professional acting credit in an episode of Play for Today in 1982, according to the online movie database IMDb. Roles in the film Privates on Parade and the Anthony Hopkins-directed miniseries A Married Man followed.

In 1984, he starred alongside Rob Lowe in the low-budget Oxford Blues, a film Sands said he regrets and dubbed the original B-movie. The same year, he married journalist Sarah Sands (née Harvey), with whom he shared son Henry. They divorced in 1987.

Julian Sands kisses Siesta co-star Jodie Foster at the Governors Ball at the Shrine Auditorium in March 1989 after winning an Oscar for The Accused. (Lennox McLendon/Associated Press)

Sands wowed audiences in 1985’s A Room With a View, in which he starred alongside Maggie Smith, Denholm Elliott and Helena Bonham Carter. Set at the turn of the 20th century, the period drama introduced Sands as a new Hollywood love interest.

Sands graced the screen as the free-spirited, love-loving George Emerson. In his review, the Times notes, Sands conveys George’s impetuous passion for life with intelligence and a beauty that somehow seems to refract light with particular intensity.

Among his memorable scenes was a romantic kiss with Bonham Carters Lucy in a picturesque poppy field in Italy.

Sands received fan letters about the moment and reveled in the film’s commercial and critical success.

This seems to suggest that many people long to see a bit of romance on screen, he told The Times in 1987. In recent years filmmakers seem to have been embarrassed by romance and have moved away from it. . Maybe A Room With a View will change that slightly.

What the film changed was Sands’ show business position. The demand has increased. The actor has booked the key role of Percy Bysshe Shelley in Ken Russells Gothic. He described working on the film as being in the midst of fireworks.

Over the years, Sands has appeared alongside even more Hollywood stars Jodie Foster and Isabella Rossellini on Siesta, and Jeff Goldblum and Cyndi Lauper on Vibes. He also moved from London to New York.

He had the title role in Steve Miners warlock. The 1989 horror film allowed Sands to expand her talents beyond the small roles that defined her early career and into darker material.

Julian Sands attends the 24 Season 5 DVD Release Party in Los Angeles on December 4, 2006. (Phil McCarten/Associated Press)

I am the prince of malevolence, he said in 1991. [Warlocks] so utterly evil that there is something appealing and pure about his evil. He is dedicated in his desire to create horror.

In 1990, he remarried. He and journalist Evgenia Citkowitz share two daughters, Natalya and Imogen Sands.

The 90s proved to be another fruitful decade for the actor, with roles in films such as Arachnophobia and Leaving Las Vegas. Sands has also dabbled in more and controversial roles.

Julian Sands poses with his wife Evgenia Citkowitz at the 16th Millennium Awards on June 2, 2012 in Santa Monica. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/Associated Press)

In William S. Burroughs’ 1991 film adaptation Naked Lunch by David Cronenberg, Sands portrayed a young Swiss man who was actually a giant shape-shifting centipede.

For Jennifer Lynchs reviewer Boxing Helena, Sands played a disturbed surgeon who goes to extreme and unethical measures to win a woman’s affection.

I was looking for something exotic, things that took me out of myself, he told the Guardian in 2018. I think I found myself a bit boring.

As far as television goes, Sands has had roles in shows such as 24, The Blacklist, Banshee, and Dexter. Additional TV credits include The L Word, Crossbones, Jackie Chan Adventures, and Gotham.

Reflecting on the minor roles that helped him break through (including a role in Roland Joffs’ Oscar-nominated The Killing Fields), Sands told The Times in 1987 that he didn’t expect much from them.

The role was so small that I’m surprised people even remember me, he said. But they seem to do it, which is gratifying.

Sands is survived by his wife Evgenia, their two daughters, Natalya and Imogen; son Henry Sands; and four brothers.

No memorial plans have been revealed.

Times staff writers Christi Carras, Jonah Valdez and Matt Hamilton contributed to this report.