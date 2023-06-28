Meghan Markle is not called a ‘great’ talent by the CEO of a major Hollywood agency after the abrupt end of the Spotify agreement





Meghan Markle’s talent was questioned by United Talent Agency (UTA) CEO Jeremy Zimmer during an interview last week. Hollywood’s top agent stepped in after Spotify abruptly terminated its agreement with The 41-year-old Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, following the cancellation of Markle’s ‘Archetypes’ podcast after just one season. “Turns out Meghan Markle wasn’t a great audio talent, or necessarily any type of talent,” Zimmer told global news site Semafor when asked about the podcast’s cancellation at the Cannes Lions publicity festival. 2023 in Cannes, France. “And, you know, just because you’re famous doesn’t mean you’re good at anything,” he added. Representatives for Markle did not immediately return Fox News Digital’s request for comment. MEGHAN MARKLES’ ARCHETYPES PODCAST ON SPOTIFY WILL NOT BE RENEWED AFTER ONE SEASON: REPORT Zimmer, who co-founded UTA with Jim Berkus and Peter Benedek in 1991, has represented a host of high profile clients including Mariah Carey, Anthony Hopkins, Kevin Hart, Chelsea Handler, Bryan Cranston and Mr. Knight Shyamalan. UTA, which is a top three agency in Hollywood along with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and William Morris Endeavor (WME), has been involved in podcast deals for clients including Handler, Will Ferrell and Seth Rogen. Markle, who starred on USA Network’s “Suits” show for seven seasons from 2011 to 2018, signed with WME in April. In December 2020, Harry and Meghan signed a multi-year podcasting deal, worth around $20 million, with Spotify. Through their production company Archewell Audio, the pair produced “Archetypes,” which was hosted by Markle and debuted in August 2022. The 12-episode podcast became an instant hit, topping the Spotify charts in seven countries, including the US and UK’s “Archetypes,” which featured interviews with guests including Serena Williams, Mariah Carey and Paris Hilton, also won the podcast award at the 2022 Peoples Choice Awards. Earlier this month, Spotify and Archewell Audio announced in a joint statement that they had decided to end the deal. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we have produced together,” read the statement sent to FOX Business. The dissolution of the partnership came on the heels of news that “Archetypes” had not been renewed for a second season. “The team behind Archetypes (remains) proud of the podcast they created at Spotify,” a representative for WME told The Wall Street Journal. “Meghan continues to develop more content for the Archetype audience on another platform.” A source recently told the New York Post that Archewell Audio will not receive the full $20 million payment because the couple’s company failed to produce enough content for the steaming giant to meet the terms of the contract. . CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP It was also reported that Markle had done little work on “Archetypes,” which appeared to be corroborated by Spotify Podcast Executive Bill Simmons during a recent episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast.” He called Markle and Prince Harry “f—— crooks”. He also alluded to an incident he had with Harry on Zoom when they were apparently brainstorming podcast ideas.

