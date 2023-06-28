‘I don’t feel at home’ is at home on a Charlottesville stage





The audience that gathered at the Earl V. Dickinson Theater at Piedmont Virginia Community College on Friday night didn’t just watch a performance, they got a history lesson. Cant Feel at Home tells the story of the displacement of more than 600 families across eight counties in the Blue Ridge Mountains during the 1930s as residences were bulldozed for the construction of Skyline Drive and Shenandoah National Park.











The play centers on one of the remaining families preparing to leave their home for good. John T. Glick, who was a doctor in Elkton and Shenandoah in the 80s and 90s, wrote the play in 1998 after hearing stories of patients he treated who had been displaced.











With the help of friends Bobby Wolfe, director, and Joe Appleton, co-producer, the play premiered at the Court Square Theater in Harrisonburg in December 2022. People also read… Shortly thereafter, in January of this year, Glick died at the age of 70.











Everything he touched turned to gold, Wolfe said of Glick. Wolfe was a longtime friend of Glicks; they graduated from Harrisonburg High School together in 1970.











Another Glicks friend, Steve Phillips, also stars in the play. Phillips was a classmate, medical partner, and musician with Glick. Together they created Glick & Phillips, a musical comedy duo that performed satirical songs throughout the Shenandoah Valley and the Commonwealth. It’s gratifying to do that for John Glick. I think of John when I do it because it reminds me of him, Phillips told Daily Progress.











Charlottesville Mayor Lloyd Snook was also part of the cast on Friday, and he could be seen playing Virginia Governor George Peery. Snook, who participated in high school theater productions, said the play could help Charlottesville residents better understand how painful the mountain evictions were to the surrounding community. While shaping his portrait, Snook said, he was inspired by his memories of a summer experience that brought the tragedy of evictions home to him.











In 1972, I worked for a summer on Skyline Drive, Snook said. He cut overgrown brush and helped clear stone-lined ditches and gutters that had filled with debris over the years since Civilian Conservation Corps workers built them in the 1930s. Snook was surrounded at work that summer not only by tangible reminders of the project to create the park, but also by the emotional impact it continues to have on local families.











My colleagues, most of their families, were kicked out and pushed into the screams, Snook said. It was a very real thing to them. Here in Charlottesville, we don’t always understand that these families weren’t just losing their homes, but their government was doing it to them. Daily Progress editor Jane Dunlap Sathe contributed to this story. Cal Cary (202) 549-2611 [email protected] @calcaryphotography on Instagram Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox!

