The Lisa Vanderpump PUMP restaurant is closing in West Hollywood next week

The clock is ticking for Lisa Vanderpump’s Pump restaurant, which is closing next week on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, after being at 8948 Santa Monica Boulevard, in the heart of West Hollywood’s LGBT rainbow district, during the last decade.

According to an Instagram post from @pumprestaurant yesterday, reservations are filling up for the restaurant’s final week of operations. “Be sure to schedule your reservations now for this week via @OpenTable,” the post read. “We had a wave of additional guests and hope to welcome you all! See you soon 🌸 #PumpRestaurant.”

A representative for Vanderpump released a statement about its closure on May 4, in response to rumors and reports that the space had been listed for rent on LoopNet, the online commercial real estate marketplace, which listed l 2,865 square foot space as a commercial showcase. It is not yet clear if the company has found a new tenant at the time of this piece’s publication.

We first reported here that two high-profile West Hollywood restaurants partly owned by the reality TV star and animal rights activist were in hot water with the California Department of Alcohol Beverage Control ( ABC). The liquor licenses for Pump Lounge and Tom Tom Restaurant and Bar, which is located across the street, both had their liquor licenses suspended on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. The ABC suspension was described as a suspension of collections B / E.

The official announcement of their closure reads as follows:

It is with a heavy heart that we announce that the lease of the Pump Restaurant is coming to an end and that we will be closing its doors on July 5, after ten years of beautiful evenings under our olive trees. As a family, we envision the future of Vanderpump locations and will be opening at least two more restaurants with Caesars Entertainment in the coming year. While we loved our time operating Pump, we are not ready to commit to accepting another 10 year lease with a huge rent increase from the landlords. After successfully managing over 37 establishments for many years, this type of rent is untenable. We’ll be open throughout Pride month in West Hollywood, supporting the local community with a final hurrah, and look forward to welcoming you all to TomTom & Sur in the months to come! Thank you for the past decade of support, we loved our staff, our customers and our time together.

Best,

The pump family