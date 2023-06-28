Entertainment
Viral Content Writer for Travel & Entertainment – MSN Syndication | Daily Work + Bonus
We publish several high-profile websites, including two USA Travel and another TV/Movie/Celebrity.
Both of these sites are syndicated to MSN.com, so this is a fantastic opportunity to potentially get your name out to a large audience.
We are looking to hire a writer who is a true lover of the entertainment industry and/or travel related topics who can come up with ideas for viral and trending articles like
- 8 Vacation Spots Instagram Ruined
- 10 new Netflix stand-up specials to watch
- Twitter reacts to the end of Ted Lasso
These articles will usually be quite short, like 400-700 words, and feature lots of list-style content, social media relationship curation, and other viral-style posts.
PROJECT SCOPE
This is an ongoing project as we regularly post new content to our site.
It certainly has the potential to be a long term project.
PROJECT SPECIFICITIES
You must love to write and be very good at it. Anyone can write a boring review. We require articles to be engaging, detailed, helpful, likeable and humorous with a touch of sarcasticity. Overall, they should entertain as much as they inform.
We are looking for someone who can work 20-30 hours per week, producing 2-8 articles per weekday on travel, entertainment, or a combination of both.
Given the high volume, you’ll have a lot of control over what we cover. Rather than telling us what to write, you’ll use social media and other media to cover celebrity news, travel trends, movie/streaming service news, and more.
The word count will vary, but it generally won’t be long content. Typical articles will look like this:
https://www.msn.com/en-us/travel/tripideas/worst-american-tourist-traps-you-should-avoid/
https://www.msn.com/en-us/entertainment/news/10-underrated-horror-films-from-the-2010s/
You must have (or be prepared to open) a Paypal account for invoicing.
Knowledge of WordPress is an asset as the ideal candidate will format and publish their content to our site.
LOCATION:
You can work wherever you want. However, you must be a native English speaker and be able to write for a primarily American audience.
DEADLINE:
Ideally, you can complete 2-8 news articles per weekday. The first batch may take a little longer as you progress.
Generally speaking, most messages will take less than an hour to complete.
(We are also open to people who can handle even more articles per week)
REMUNERATION:
$15 per hour + viral content bonus
You will be paid each week by sending us an invoice via Paypal for all the work you have done that week.
This is a freelance position.
As mentioned, we like to reward our editors when posts go viral and send a windfall of traffic to our site. Frankly, at this point we don’t have a set scale for this – but if you create something that suddenly gets a ton of traffic, we’ll send you bonus viral content with your weekly payment.
DELIVERY OF ITEMS
The ideal candidate will be comfortable publishing your work in WordPress. We can provide training as needed, but given the high volume of content, you will be asked to self-edit using Grammarly and even tools like ChatGPT (not to create the content, just to provide editing suggestions).
We’ll also show you how to find and format images to use in articles. You will effectively self-edit your work
START DATE
The position begins immediately.
HOW TO REGISTER
You can apply using the attached form.
PLEASE NOTE that we are reading the application to assess writing ability. If it’s boilerplate and boring, we probably won’t answer.
Write the app so it’s interesting – show us your writing chops. We would also like to hear about your interest/experience with TV/movies and/or travel related topics.
Please provide 3 writing samples, preferably web writing. Just include the sample URLs.
Please also confirm your start date. Also let us know if you are available to write to us long term.
|
