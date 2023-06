When Anushka Sharma said “I was going to file an AS*xual harassment case” against Karan Johar for touching her inappropriately and added, “Even Jacqueliene Fernandez filed a complaint…”

Anushka Sharma is a high spirited girl. Just like the one she played in Band Baaja Baarat. And in her good humor, she usually tends to say things she might regret later. In one of those amusing fashions, the actress unwittingly cracked an a*xual harassment joke that made people raise eyebrows. And guess who was behind this joke? None other than Karan Johar! During one of her rather infamous couch appearances in Bollywood, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress decided to go after Karan Johar and troll him for having a crush on her, which the filmmaker said. obediently admitted avoiding confession. However, Anushka Sharma, who graced the Koffee episode with Karan with Katrina Kaif, decided to bring her cheerful and fun attitude to the couch. She decided to make a joke about sexual harassment at the expense of Karan Johar, pushing the humor and fun in an instant. During their chat, Karan Johar admitted that he had a crush on Anushka while filming Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. It was a new confession for the actress who was taken aback by this admission but was quick to react. She reacted to this saying: “I feel really flattered, I have to tell you. Because if I can do THAT,” casually alluding to Karan Johar’s sexuality most likely. However, things quickly got awkward when the actress cracked a stalking joke very offhandedly. Trying to put Karan Johar in a position, she said, “I was going to bring a se*ual harassment case against him. He sometimes touched me in very inappropriate ways. Katrina, once tried to diffuse the discomfort, saying, “Maybe it was to kindle a little fire in you.” However, Anushka, not taking the hint to change the subject, continued the “joke” and said, “Even Jacqueliene complained against you at the Manishs (Malhotra) party that you touched her inappropriately.” Everyone was stunned by the actress, making jokes about such an uncomfortable and serious topic as bullying. Especially coming from someone who is known to be stubborn for his opinions and reasonable thoughts. Katrina Kaif was quick enough to take matters into her own hands and save her best friend’s situation. She picked up the conversation and covered Anushka Sharma’s blunder and said, “We should postpone this legal matter to another day. It’s because I love you both and I don’t want anything bad to happen to you. Clearly, she understood the backlash that could have occurred after the informal jokes were hacked. But we guess that’s what best friends are for. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more throwbacks. Must read: Rajpal Yadav reveals he spent Rs 26,000 on a premium haircut which was cut in Katora cut by Priyadarshan for Chup Chup Ke Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/when-anushka-sharma-said-i-was-going-to-put-a-sxual-harassment-case-against-karan-johar-for-touching-her-inappropriately-added-even-jacqueliene-fernandez-made-a-complaint/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

