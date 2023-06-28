The diet pill can work just as well as Wegovy injections for weight loss

What if treating obesity could be as simple as taking an effective pill?

It’s a notion that has long fueled the hopes of many of the over 40% of Americans considered obese and fueled criticism from those who advocate greater weight acceptance. Soon this may be a reality.















According to the final results of two new studies, the high-dose oral versions of the drug in weight loss drug Wegovy may work just as well as the popular injections when it comes to shedding pounds and improving health. The potent tablets also seem to work for people with diabetes, who notoriously struggle with weight loss.

Drugmaker Novo Nordisk plans to apply to the US Food and Drug Administration for approval of the pills later this year.

If you ask people a random question, would you rather take a pill or an injection? People overwhelmingly prefer a pill, said Dr. Daniel Bessesen, chief of endocrinology at Denver Health, who treats obese patients but was not involved in the new research.

This assumes, Bessesen said, that both ways of taking the drugs are equally effective, available and affordable. These are the most important factors for people, he said.

There are other diet pills on the market, but none achieve the substantial reductions seen with injected drugs like Wegovy. Obese people will be thrilled to have such an effective oral option, said Dr. Katherine Saunders, clinical professor of medicine at Weill Cornell Health and co-founder of Intellihealth, a company that focuses on treating obesity.

Novo Nordisk already sells Rybelsus, which is approved to treat diabetes and is an oral version of semaglutide, the same drug used in the diabetes drugs Ozempic and Wegovy. It comes in doses of up to 14 milligrams.

But results from two landmark trials published at the American Diabetes Association’s annual meeting looked at how doses of oral semaglutide as high as 25 milligrams and 50 milligrams worked to reduce weight and improve blood sugar and other health markers.

A 16-month study of approximately 1,600 people who were overweight or obese and already treated for type 2 diabetes found that daily high-dose pills lowered blood sugar significantly better than the standard dose of Rybelsus. Starting from a base weight of 212 pounds, the higher doses also caused weight loss of between 15 and 20 pounds, compared to around 10 pounds with the lower dose.

Another 16-month study of more than 660 obese or overweight adults with at least one related condition, but not diabetes, found that the 50-milligram daily pill helped people lose an average of about 15% of their weight. body, about 35 lbs. , compared to about 6 pounds with a dummy pill or a placebo.

This is especially consistent with the weight loss stimulated by weekly injections of the highest dose of Wegovy, the study authors said.

But there were side effects. About 80% of participants taking any dose of semaglutide by mouth experienced problems such as mild to moderate bowel problems such as nausea, constipation, and diarrhea.

In the 50 milligram obesity trial, there was evidence of higher rates of benign tumors in people taking the drug compared to a placebo. Additionally, about 13% of those who took the drug had altered skin sensations such as tingling or increased sensitivity.

Medical experts predict the pills will be popular, especially among people who want to lose weight but are afraid of needles. Moreover, tablets are said to be more portable than injection pens and they do not need to be stored in the refrigerator.

But the pills aren’t necessarily a better option for the hundreds of thousands of people already taking injectable versions such as Ozempic or Wegovy, said Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford, an obesity medicine expert at Massachusetts General Hospital.

I don’t find any significant hesitation around receiving an injection, she said. Many people like the ease of taking medication once a week.

Also, she says, some patients may actually prefer the injections to the newer pills, which must be taken 30 minutes before eating or drinking in the morning.

Some critics also worry a pill could put pressure on obese people to use it, fueling social stigma against people who can’t or won’t lose weight, said Tigress Osborn, president from the National Association to Advance Fat Acceptance.

There’s no escaping the narrative that your body is bad and should change, Osborn said.

Yet Novo Nordisk is banking on the popularity of a higher-dose pill to treat both diabetes and obesity. Rybelsus sales hit around $1.63 billion last year, more than double the 2021 figure.

Other companies are working on oral versions of drugs that work as well as Eli Lilly and Co.’s Mounjaro, an injectable diabetes drug that should soon be approved for weight loss. Lilly researchers have reported promising mid-stage trial results for an oral pill called orforglipron to treat obese or overweight patients with and without diabetes.

Pfizer also released midline results for dangulgipron, an oral diabetes medication taken twice daily with food.

