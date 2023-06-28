Dr. Dre and Angie Martinez will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame





Dr. Dre and Angie Martinez are among 31 entertainment professionals who have been selected to receive stars on the covetedHollywood walk of fame. On Monday, June 26, the Official Walk of Fame Selection Committee, made up of former Walk of Fame winners, announced the new winners at a press conference. They selected the new winners from hundreds of nominations. Soon after, they were ratified by the board of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. Ellen K, KOST radio personality and chair of the Walk of Fame selection committee, announced the new honorees at a press conference Monday, June 26, broadcast live from the rooftop of the Aster in Hollywood. The committee did an amazing job choosing these very talented people, she said. We can’t wait to see each winner’s reaction as they realize they’re making Hollywood history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous catwalk! With Dr and Angie, Toni Braxton, Otis Redding and Abbott Elementary School actress Sheryl Lee Ralph was also among those selected. No date or time has been scheduled for the respective star ceremonies. related news Russ Gets Coached By Dr Dre During ‘Dream’ Studio Session June 26, 2023 Established in 1960, the Walk of Fame consists of more than 2,700 stars embedded in the sidewalks along 15 blocks of Hollywood Boulevard and three blocks of Vine Street in Los Angeles. In an interview in May with BillboardAna Martinez, producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies, noted that in addition to being a world-famous tourist attraction, the designation is a high-profile honor. It’s the only award that can be shared with fans, she said. The Oscar, the Grammy, the Tony belongs to someone. This one is on the sidewalk. [Fans] can sit next to it. They can pose with it. It is an interactive price. Winners are selected in six categories: film, television, theatre/live performance, radio, recording and sports entertainment. See the full list of this year’s winners here.

