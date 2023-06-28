Entertainment personality trial: Crown witness claims plaintiff never mentioned sexual assault or rape

A leading figure in New Zealand’s entertainment industry is on trial in the High Court in Rotorua. Photo/Andrew Warner

An entertainment figurehead accused of raping a woman he was having an affair bought her Chanel after their argument, claims a former friend of the complainant.

The friend, a Crown witness at the trial of the man accused of sexual assault, rape and supplying drugs to the woman, told the jury that her former friend never told her about the allegations.

The man is on trial in Rotorua High Court and faces 25 charges involving allegations of rape, sexual assault and drug offences. The charges relate to nine women.

The Crown alleges that the defendant used illegal drugs on some of the women before sexually offending them and used his position in the entertainment industry to get what he wanted from the women.

The defense says that while the defendant admitted to taking drugs and having sex with other women, that was the nature of the industry. He was popular and didn’t need to inflict drugs and alcohol on women to have sex, and the affair was a MeToo fest.

The defendant has a tentative name deletion, and certain details and names of others involved also cannot be reported.

Yesterday a Crown witness testified about a complainant who the accused is charged with twice indecent assault, twice rape and supplying methamphetamine and MDMA (ecstasy).

The plaintiff previously testified at trial that she was scared when the man climbed into her bed on a work trip, how their wild affair later developed and that he would often give her methamphetamine .

Referring to a rape charge, she said the sex with the man was non-consensual on that occasion, but she did not tell anyone she was raped or make a statement to say that I had been raped.

During questioning by Crown Attorney Anna Pollett on Tuesday, the Crown witness said at one point that she was good friends with this complainant, babysitting her children and they socialized together and shared secrets about their relationships.

The witness said that she also worked with the defendant for some time and attended certain events with him and this complainant, as well as making travel reservations on his behalf from time to time.

The complainant seemed quite happy about this affair, which the witness said she only learned about later.

The defendant helped pay the complainant’s rent and allowed her to buy big-ticket items, and it was clear they were very much in love with each other, the witness said.

She also said things changed after the Complainant became pregnant and decided to terminate her employment.

She was very upset when they separated and the accused reconciled with his wife.

During questioning by defense attorney Ron Mansfield KC, the witness stated that the defendant was pleasant and very respectful in his dealings with her.

She saw no sexually or physically inappropriate actions by the defendant towards the complainant, the witness said.

She said the Complainant never told her about these allegations of sexual offences. The witness said she saw her using marijuana and cocaine once.

The woman said the complainant and the defendant had an on-and-off relationship and had many small arguments, but not physical ones.

The witness said it was clear that when they were together they loved each other.

She does, however, recall one occasion when the defendant damaged the complainant’s expensive handbag because he thought she had slept with another man.

The plaintiff laughed it off and told her the defendant would just have to buy her a bigger and better one to apologize, the witness said.

The witness also testified that the plaintiff regularly displayed her expensive purchases paid for by the defendant.

She said she remembered telling the complainant that her own boyfriend bought her flowers to apologize, but the complainant’s boyfriend bought Chanel for her.

Mansfield asked the witness if it was fair to say that the defendant was quite charismatic, highly driven, good at building relationships with other people, enjoyed being around him, and quite generous.

The witness said that was a fair summary of his nature. She said the accused was a very generous person and people, especially women, often asked her to buy them flights or get them tickets to entertainment events.

The witness testified that men and women regularly tried to get in touch with the accused to participate in the events.

The witness said that the Complainant did not like to receive this kind of attention.

Sometimes this resulted in fights or arguments between them.

The witness was also asked about an event that she, the plaintiff and the defendant attended and where they ended up staying in her hotel room, which had only one bed.

The witness said it was the complainant’s idea and she slept between her (the witness) and the accused and asked him to keep it a secret and not tell her husband.

At the time, I was unaware of their affair, so I didn’t think anything was out of the ordinary.

The witness testified that after the accused left his wife, he and the complainant planned to be together, but they ended up breaking up.

She said the Complainant became very distant with her afterwards and partied a lot.

She also said that the plaintiff clearly wanted the accused to leave his wife to live with her.

His ultimate goal was to be his wife, she said.

The trial, before Judge Layne Harvey and a jury of nine women and three men, is in its sixth week.

