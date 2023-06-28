Julian Sands confirmed dead after identification of human remains | Julien Sands

A body that was discovered in the wild near Mount Baldy in California on Saturday was confirmed last night to be that of missing British actor Julian Sands.

He had been taken to the coroner’s office for identification, and the San Bernardino Sheriffs Department said in a statement yesterday: The body identification process has been completed and has been positively identified as 65-year-old Julian Sands.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department had coordinated the search for the actor, who went missing in the San Gabriel Mountains on January 13. Bad weather hampered rescuers as they tried to find Sands, preventing ground searches for long periods. Last week, the sheriff’s office said it was scaling back the search after a new effort involving more than 80 people on June 17 proved unsuccessful.

Malkovich and Sands in 2011. Photograph: Murdo Macleod/The Guardian

Days later, the Sandss family released their first statement in four months, saying they were deeply grateful to the search teams and that they continue to hold the actor in our hearts with fond memories of him as What a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover. of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer.

John Malkovich, a friend of Sands for 40 years after meeting on the set of The Killing Fields in 1983, paid tribute to him as Seneca On the Creation of Earthquakes, the film they made together, shown in premiered at the Berlin Film Festival in February. Malkovich said: I love Jules. He was a very, very intelligent person. It’s a big loss. He added: He was a great storyteller and so funny. From the day we met, I could talk to him about anything and he could talk to me about anything.

Sands with Helena Bonham Carter in A Room with a View. Photography: Merchant Ivory/Goldcrest/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Born in 1958, Sands earned a reputation as a fearless and eccentric actor who was as much in love with the outdoors as he was on stage. I was looking for something exotic, things that took me out of myself, he told the Guardian in 2018. I think I found myself a bit boring.