The Path to a WR1 Fantasy Football Season: Hollywood Brown

When Marquise Brown reunited with college QB Kyler Murray in 2022, there was excitement in the league for what the two could create, both for the fantasy and the Arizona Cardinals. Spoiler alert, it didn’t quite work out for the Cardinals last year, but Brown still managed to make a splash despite missing five games and losing Kyler to a torn ACL in Week 14. So , what about 2023? Can Brown make a name for himself in the desert, perhaps without Kyler to start the season?

Let’s look at what it would take for Brown to give us a WR1 season in 2023.

Summary 2022

Brown had his best fantasy finish in 2021 as the Baltimore Raven, finishing as WR 23, and there was plenty of hopeful talk surrounding his trade to Arizona. DeAndre Hopkins was expected to miss the first six games of the 2022 season through suspension, so it was highly likely that Hollywood would become Kyler’s favorite target, at least initially. Brown had a somewhat complicated season – in Week 6 he had 43 catches for nearly 500 yards and 3 touchdowns. He led the Cardinals in all three categories during those weeks. Brown also suffered a broken foot that week, which sent him to the bench, just with the return of Hopkins. After Bye Week, Brown returned to the field and finished the season through Hopkins’ field. The offense got even murkier when Kyler went down in Week 14.

TGT REC REC % YDS Y/REC TD YAC DATA 2022 107 67 63% 709 10.6 3 243 11.7 2021 145 91 63% 1008 11.1 6 396 12 2020 100 58 58% 769 13.3 8 274 13.5 2019 71 46 65% 584 12.7 7 234 11.8

The Cardinals finished the season with a fizz instead of a bang, and despite being WR6 at the end of Week 6, Brown finished the season as WR46. Managers who had drafted Brown at his average ADP as the 28th WR off the board, hoping for a prolific Arizona offense, wanted more.

The path to 2023

With the current situation in Arizona – Kylers injury schedule still uncertain and a new head coach, it’s hard to imagine a world where the Cardinals aren’t at the bottom of the NFC West. Even so, we know bad teams can still deliver fantastic goodness in terms of WR1. Davante Adams was WR2 last season on a Raiders team that finished 6-11, and Amari Cooper was WR9 on a Browns team that ended 7-10. So you say there’s a chance

Target share

Brown had a solid target share of 24% in 2022, not far off Deandre Hopkins’ 29% share. But Hopkins is now gone. If Kyler is healthy enough to start the season, he’ll no doubt have eyes for his Hollywood college pal, and we can assume a similar target share to Hopkins last year. If Arizona is to launch Colt McCoy, potential targets still look good for Brown. In all three games McCoy started (and the one he came off the bench after Kyler’s injury), McCoy peppered his WR1 (Hopkins) with targets like a bland steak in an old Black Angus. Over those four games, Hopkins averaged a 32% target share. To be fair, not all of these targets would be heading to Hollywood, but it could be a lot.

The Cards added Michael Wilson in the draft, who might end up being a bit of a dark horse, but other than that, you’re looking at Rondale Moore, young TE Trey McBride and the Dortch to fight with targets. Zach Ertz suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2022, so he’s another player whose situation is up in the air.

Receptions and catch rates

Hollywood had 67 receptions last season, which is lower than normal due to its missed games. However, his receiving percentage was 63%, the same as his receiving rate in his highly successful 2021 season in Baltimore. Again comparing Brown to Hopkins, the number of receptions in Hollywood exceeded the WR1. The Browns’ receptions led the team last season. To be a WR1 this year, Hollywood will have to repeat that, but with Hopkins gone, it seems highly possible. If Hollywood can stay consistent or slightly improve on their 63% catch rate, they have a good chance of finishing the season as WR1. You could convince people of that pretty easily if we knew who would be under center for Arizona’s first week. But with the booming QB carousel, it’s not easy to assume a stellar catch rate for Hollywood until we get more information.

Building sites & ADOT

Brown passed for 709 receiving yards in 2022. Not a significant number, given his target count, but it wasn’t for lack of trying. He had just three passes on target that he dropped last season, and we all know that when Hollywood can open up, he can get himself a huge win — his longest catch was 47 yards. Hollywood had career-low ADOT in 2022, at 11.7, but that’s not a bad number in the grand scheme of things. Brown ranked 24th in ADOT among WRs with at least 75 targets. His ADOT was similar to Stefon Diggs, Tyler Lockett and Tee Higgins – three players who all finished as WR1s.

A messy QB like Kyler gives a WR like Hollywood the chance to shake up his defender and open up the field, but we’re back to the same question – who will be the QB for the Cardinals? Even without Kyler, Hopkins’ 2022 yardage will go somewhere, presumably Brown, and he could easily see himself eclipsed 1,000 yards.

DT

Hollywood had three touchdowns in the 2022 season. That’s not great, Bob. But, in all transparency, Arizona’s QBs have only thrown for 17 touchdowns all season. We all know TDs are a very difficult stat to project, and if the Cardinals start their rushing QB at Murray, fantasy managers may have to settle for a 3-5 TD range for Brown this season – Kyler loves it do it. if we have the possibility. When it comes to the red zone, Brown has nowhere to go but up, at least with consistency. Last year he had 12 red zone targets and only caught one.

Conclusion

As mentioned by Andy on the podcast, Arizona assets will be grossly undervalued this season – Arizona will be playing from behind a lot in 2023. There you go, I said it. The NFL’s recently released power rankings placed the Cardinals 32nd. But a bad team doesn’t always make for a fantastically bad option, and Hollywood has a way to be a WR1. Brown could make his way this season as WR volume, perhaps similar to last year’s Pitty City (he finished as WR23 in 2022 with usage being a key reason). Add to that his incredible all-around talent, plus the departure of DeAndre Hopkins, and Brown could be sitting well as an under-the-radar WR1 candidate.