Kevin Spacey allegations: why will the actor be tried?





Kevin Spacey is due to appear in a British court on Wednesday to face criminal charges of historic sexual assault. Ahead of the scheduled four-week trial, here’s everything you need to know about the case. What has Spacey been accused of? Spacey, best known for projects such as ‘House of Cards’ and ‘American Beauty’, has been charged with a total of 12 offenses by four different men, now believed to be in their 30s and 40s. The offenses include seven counts of sexual assault, three counts of indecent assault and two counts of inducing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. Some of the incidents are said to have taken place in the “early 2000s” and the others between 2005 and 2013. Spacey pleaded not guilty to 12 counts. Where will the trial take place? Spacey’s trial is scheduled over four weeks at Southwark Crown Court in central London. The result will be decided by a jury made up of 12 randomly selected members of the public. The trial is taking place in the UK as that is where the offenses allegedly took place: some in London and the others in Gloucestershire. Spacey lived in the UK for more than a decade during his tenure as artistic director of the Old Vic theater in London, which he oversaw between 2004 and 2015. He is expected to be represented in court by his attorney, Patrick Gibbs KC, who has so far attended several hearings on the actor’s behalf. Will Spacey testify? It’s unclear if Spacey will speak up in his own defense. According to the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (which is similar to the US prosecutor’s office), “the defendant does not have to testify if he does not wish to”. Although he has already appeared in some hearings via video link, the actor is expected to appear in court in person for the duration of his trial. What future for Spacey? After allegations against Spacey were made at the zenith of the #MeToo movement, the actor was dropped from a number of projects, including Ridley Scott’s “House of Cards” and “All the Money in the World,” which saw his scenes re-shot. with Christopher Plummer. At first he kept a relatively low profile outside of the occasional recorded video in the style of his ‘House of Cards’ character Frank Underwood, but in recent years he’s attempted something of a career comeback. , with films including the British indie thriller ‘Control’ and the Italian film ‘The Man Who Drew God’. During Spacey’s first appearance in a UK court last June (which was an administrative hearing), the actor’s lawyer persuaded the Deputy Chief Magistrate presiding over the case to grant Spacey an unconditional bail. , explaining: “In his sector of activity, the work requires [Spacey] to audition, work requires him to go to meetings and have face-to-face discussions with screenwriters, directors, casting agents.

