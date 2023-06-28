Ryan Seacrest Lands Wheel of Fortune Job | Entertainment
Ryan Seacrest is the new host of ‘Wheel of Fortune’.
The ‘American Idol’ presenter has confirmed speculation that he will succeed Pat Sajak – who has hosted the game show since its debut in 1981 – when the veteran star retires after 41 seasons at the helm.
Ryan said on Instagram: I am truly honored to walk in the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak.
I can say, along with the rest of America, it has been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them.
“Pat, I love how you’ve always celebrated contestants and made viewers at home feel comfortable. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition.
Ryan described his new job as a “full circle moment”.
He said: A lot of people probably don’t know this, but one of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called Click for Merv Griffin 25 years ago, so it’s definitely a looping moment. for me and I’m grateful to Sony for this opportunity.
I look forward to continuing the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White.
Pat – who will remain as a consultant on the show – announced earlier this year that he was leaving the program after three Daytime Emmy wins out of 19 nominations.
He wrote at the time: Well, the time has come. I have decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last.
It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the months to come. Thank you to all of you. (If nothing else, this will keep clickbait sites busy!)
His co-star, letter-turner Vanna White, tweeted in response: When we started Wheel of Fortune, who could have imagined we’d still be there 41 seasons later? I couldn’t be happier to have shared the stage with you for all these years with another to come. Health to you!
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos