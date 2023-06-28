Remains found on Mount Baldy are those of actor Julian Sands





Actor Julian Sands, who disappeared six months ago while hiking Mount Baldy. was confirmed dead today by the San Bernardino County Sheriffs Department. Authorities said his manner of death is still under investigation. Hikers found his body on Saturday. Search efforts began when Sands, 65, was reported missing Jan. 13 after hiking solo in the Baldy Bowl area. The search was halted in mid-February when a severe winter storm hit the area. Emergency responders resumed their efforts in mid-June when the deep snow cover began to melt. "We would like to express our gratitude to all of the volunteers who worked tirelessly to locate Mr. Sands," sheriff's officials said in a statement announcing his identification. The extreme winter weather made hiking Mount Baldy particularly perilous this year, with the sheriffs department recommend winter mountaineering gear for those looking to tackle the mountain. "People have a hard time understanding that literally 30 minutes from a Starbucks you could die," Steve Goldsworthy, operations manager for the Montrose search and rescue team, told LAist at the time. "A few slopes [on Mount Baldy] are 40, 50, 60 degrees. You hit that and you're going to go down an ice chute at extreme speeds and you're usually going to bounce off a few trees along the way and it's just not survivable." Three people died, including Sands, and there were countless rescues amid the freezing conditions. Sands was best known for his role in the 1985 film A room with a view.

