Grace Kelly’s granddaughter Camille Gottlieb channels old-school Hollywood glamor in Monte Carlo | Tatler





Camille Gottlieb channels her grandmother Grace Kelly Grace Kelly’s granddaughter Camille Gottlieb channeled her grandmother’s Hollywood glamor during an elegant soiree at the Monte-Carlo Beach Hotel. Camille, the 24-year-old daughter of Princess Stephanie of Monaco and former palace guard Jean Raymond Gottlieb, looks suspiciously like her grandmother in a new series of photos shared on Instagram. Camille was pictured posing for photos with Medy Anthony, founder of two high-end Monegasque nightclubs where she works. We all need a Medy in our life, she wrote in the caption, alongside photos of herself smiling at her friend. Proving she inherited her mother and grandmothers famous sense of sophistication, Camille opted for a sleek all-white suit and wore her blonde locks in soft waves with a deep side parting. Although Grace Kelly, later Princess Grace of Monaco, styled hers with larger curls, the similarity between grandmother and granddaughter is still clear to all. She kept her makeup fresh and simple, a touch of pink lipstick was the perfect counterpoint and she finished the look with a handful of jewelry. Grace Kelly, future Princess Grace of Monaco Bettmann Although she was raised out of the limelight, Camille has started to rise to prominence in recent years. A popular figure on Instagram, where she has 100,000 followers, the rising royal shares photos of ski trips in the French Alps, desert excursions in Dubai and (understandably) glamorous days in the azure waters of Monaco. She also works for a drunk driving charity. It’s already been a busy summer for the glamorous girl-about-town as she rubbed shoulders with TikTok queen Charli DAmelio at the Monaco Grand Prix, and supported her uncle Prince Albert II at celebrations marking the centenary of the birth of his grandfather Prince Rainier III. Camille has two half-siblings, Pauline and Louis, from her mother’s first marriage to former bodyguard Daniel Ducruet. Louis and his wife, Marie Ducruet, welcomed their first child together earlier this year, making Camille an aunt for the first time.

