New Hollywood String Quartet Features Debussy and Ravel on Summer Evenings

Following in the musical footsteps of the highly acclaimed Hollywood String Quartet, the ensemble founded in 1939 by violinist-conductor Felix Slatkin and considered the first internationally renowned American chamber music group, the New Hollywood String Quartet (NHSQ) has been dazzling audiences since their first concert in 2001.

Each of the NHSQ members has an impressive pedigree. Violinist and founding member Rafael Rishik was one of the youngest students, at age 6, ever accepted into the Juilliard School and also knew the Hollywood String Quartets’ second violinist, Paul Shure. Violinist Tereza Stanislav, with the NHSQ since 2014, is assistant concertmaster of the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra (LACO). Violist Robert Brophy, a member since 2006, often performs with the Los Angeles Philharmonic. Andrew Shulman, who also joined the band in 2006, is LACO’s principal cellist.

The NHSQ, accompanied by a host of guest artists, presents its Paris Summer Chamber Music Festival July 69 in the Pompeian Room of the Doheny Mansion in Los Angeles, in partnership with The Da Camera Society, created in 1973 to offer chamber music in intimate salons and historic spaces. The four evenings will present 16 works highlighting the music of Claude Debussy and Maurice Ravel.

New Hollywood String Quartet | 1 credit

Among the many offerings are Debussys’ Piano Trio in G major and his Cello and Piano Sonata in D minor, while Ravel’s works include the Piano Trio in A minor and mad songsbreakage (Chansons malgaches) for voice, piano, flute and cello a set of three exotic art songs written in 1925 and 1926 on the poetry of varist from Parny, here with mezzo-soprano Jessie Shulman.

This festival is the fourth since the resounding success of the 2019 Summer of Brahms Festival, which the Quartet offered as part of their ongoing residency for the South Pasadena Libraries Restoration Concert Series. Speaking by phone from his home in Los Angeles, Stanislav said the choice of this year’s all-French program by two masters was simple: we all love their music. It’s amazingly beautiful and also has a wide range of instruments.

Chamber music involves many different combinations, Stanislav added, and we thought it would be interesting to put them next to each other. French impressionist composers are quite often grouped together, but when they are side by side the music is quite different. I think the programs are beautiful. There are so many sonatas, trios and virtuoso violin pieces, [as well as] a cycle of songs. Were excited about it.

Tereza Stanislav

Cumulatively, NHSQ members have recorded hundreds of film scores, and they have decades of chamber music experience between them. The Quartet was featured on Gernot Wolfgangs’ Grammy-nominated record By the way (2016), performing the composers string theoryand can also be found on the album Jeff Beals 2022 The paper-lined hut.

The lineup of terrific guest artists for the Paris summer includes pianists Fabio Bidini, Julio Elizalde and Rohan De Silva; violinists Roger Wilkie and Corey Cerovsek; flautist Denis Buryakov; and clarinetist Boris Allakhverdyan. Harpist Marcia Dickstein will appear in Debussys Sonata for Flute, Viola, and Harp and Ravels Introduction and Allegro. The latter, a 1905 piece for harp, flute, clarinet and string quartet, will close the festival.

Stanislav remembers the success of the Summer of Brahms series, which included interpretations of the composer’s 25 instrumental chamber works. It was absolutely exhausting, but it was amazing. We had eight consecutive shows, and it was sold out. To our knowledge, no one had done this before. Then we did the holiday concerts in December 2021 at the Huntington [Library]and last summer we collaborated with The Da Camera Society for the Beethoven [programs] at Doheny Mansion.

The choice of location is crucial, and Stanislav explained that there are several factors. Most important is the acoustics and it’s a size we feel comfortable with. We are also looking for a place willing to work with us without prohibitive costs. The Pompeian room itself can accommodate about 100 people, [and] we found a way through the mansion, as everything is quite open, there is also a good choice of seats.

There are many different rooms, she continued, and we hear very well. You can sit in the room with the musicians or sit further away and watch the art. Bedroom [itself] is beautiful. It has a large dome in the middle and the light filters through beautiful stained glass windows.

With the Quartet still thinking about the next festival, Stanislav pointed out that the choice of the group’s lineup begins about a year in advance. It really is a collaborative effort between the four of us. We all share our ideas and we ultimately whittle them down. Once we have the programs, we invite the colleagues who were enthusiastic.

A moment from the NHSQs Summer of Brahms Festival

No theme has yet been chosen for next year’s festival, but for the Debussy/Ravel concerts, Stanislav expects to see some familiar faces among the audience. It’s a very personal experience, and they come to us from different [places]. Some enjoy LACO, some only go to string quartet gigs, some enjoy all types of chamber music in LA, so I would call them fans.

Stanislav is married to violist Brophy, who also performs with the Los Angeles Opera and in numerous West Coast chamber music series. The couple met a few years ago at Rice University in Houston and are now parents to 8-year-old twins. We’ve played together so much [that] there is such a level of comfort. Sometimes it’s complicated, but we were pretty good at leaving our wedding at the door when we walk into rehearsal.

Regarding the upcoming festival, Stanislav said that she is interested in the reactions of the public. Next to absolutely magnificent colors, sounds and textures that Ravel and Debussy were able to put together, I am very curious to talk to people to hear [the composers] back to back and the differences everyone would find in their music. It’s fascinating to me.