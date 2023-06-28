Arizona Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame announces new inductees





Special for independent media Mogollon Band, Michael Bruce, original guitarist for Alice Cooper, Jack Curtis and Loy Clingman, pioneers in promoting and recording Arizona talent, to be inducted into the Arizona Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame at an upcoming ceremony . The ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 16 at the Madison Center for the Arts, 5601 N. 16th St., in Phoenix. The Arizona Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame was established to recognize and honor the contributions of musicians, artists, places and individuals who have had a significant impact on the evolution and development of the musical culture and entertainment in Arizona. Tickets start at $25 at themadison.org. There will be a special tribute to Duane Moore, lead singer of the Mogollon Band, who passed away in April 2022. George Brunson started the Mogollon Band in Heber-Overgaard in 1979, and it’s been an Arizona favorite ever since. Bruce was one of the original members of the Alice Cooper Band. He joined the group in 1966 and left in 1975, and wrote the music for many Alice Cooper hits, including “No More Mister Nice Guy”, “I’m Eighteen”, and “School’s Out”. Bruce is currently working on a new album with his original band, The Michael Bruce Band. Curtis was synonymous with Arizona entertainment from the late 1950s through the 1990s with his career spanning five decades. In 1957, he wrote an entertainment column for the Arizona Republic and the Phoenix Gazette. His label, Mascot Records, featured one of the most popular and certainly best-selling Phoenix bands of the 60s; P nut butter. His concerts at the State Fair have featured internationally acclaimed artists such as Sonny & Cher, The Beach Boys, The Byrds, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap and more. Clingman was a folk music pioneer from Arizona. He recorded, wrote and performed his weekend cowboy poet tunes while supporting his family on a teacher’s salary. Among the many singers he produced at his Viv studio was a young Mirriam Johnson, who years later became the famous Jessi Colter. In 1960, Clingman continued to record hundreds of local bands and singers well into the 70s. Names of inductees will be added to the current list of 75 artists honored by the Arizona Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame, which includes Linda Ronstadt, Steven Spielberg, Waylon Jennings & Jessi Colter, Marty Robbins, Stevie Nicks, Nils Lofgren, Dick Van Dyke, Wallace & Ladmo, Pat McMahon and Glen Campbell. Visit azmusichalloffame.org.

