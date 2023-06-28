Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt launches Glenwalk Scotch Whiskey





Sanjay Dutt, who starred in action films in the 1980s and 1990s and is known for films like “Rocky” and other Bollywood classics like “agnepath,enters the whiskey business with the release of The Glenwalka blended scotch set to launch in Mumbai, India, according to HospiBuz. The Glenwalk is a 3-year-old blended scotch that Dutt has invested in through a beverage startup designed to import retail and liquor brands to India. Dutt, in partnership with Manesh Sani, Jittin Merani and Rohan Nihalani, named the company Cartel & Bros, according to the Economic period. After tasting The Glenwalk, the Bollywood and action star expressed interest in lining up with the brand. “This drink is going to lift everyone’s spirits, I was thrilled to join them,” Dutt said, according to HospiBuz. Jittin says The Glenwalk stands out from other imported Scotch whiskeys in India, giving the fledgling blended Scotch whiskey brand a competitive edge. “Unlike other Scotch whiskeys in India, where the alcohol is sourced from Scotland at a higher ABV and then bottled in India with Indian water, The Glenwalk is made and bottled in Scotland with Scottish water” , Jittin said, according to News 18. “This guarantees an authentic Scotch taste.” Dutt chose to partner with the brand partly because of his passion for whiskey, which began at a young age, and partly because of dollars and cents. “There is a big market for whiskey in this country. India is the biggest consumer of whiskey in the world,” Dutt told News 18. Many other brands share Dutt’s sentiments. Sazerac-owned Paul John launched in India in 2012, and Wild Turkey launched a bourbon in India in 2021. Learn more about the Glenwalk The Glenwalk was inspired by the Scottish glens and aims to capture the essence of Scotland. The malted barley from which Scotch is distilled is peat smoked before the distillation and bottling process. The brand claims The Glenwalk has aromas of caramel, subtle oak spice and fruitiness intertwined with just a hint of sweetness. Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you’ll receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com as well as live virtual tastings. Register here!

