‘American Pot Story: Oaksterdam’ premieres in Hollywood
The feature film American Pot Story: Oaksterdam will have its Hollywood premiere on Thursday, June 29 at Dances With Films in Los Angeles, with festivities planned for the event including an appearance by weed icon Tommy Chong and a Q&A with directors Dan Katzir and Ravit Markus. The premiere continues a string of successful screenings for the film about the cannabis legalization efforts of Oakland’s cannabis training school, Oaksterdam University, including the world premiere at the Slamdance Film Festival in January which took place. won the prestigious People’s Choice Award for Unstoppable Feature Film.
American Pot Story: Oaksterdam follows two of the institution’s driving forces, Founder Richard Lee and Executive Chancellor Dale Sky Jones, through a pivotal decade for the pioneering cannabis college and the marijuana legalization movement.
In 2010, we read in the paper that a group of activists said they were going to take a legalization vote in California, director Dan Katzir explains in a virtual interview. To us, it seemed like the media was laughing at them in the face, treating them like stoners who think they can change a policy that will never change.
The film documents more than 10 years of activism
Katzir and Markus followed Jones and Lees’ campaign for Proposition 19, the 2010 ballot measure to legalize recreational marijuana in California that garnered nearly 47% of the vote. The effort led to the movie legalize itbut the failure of the proposals at the polls gave the film a sad ending, says Katzir.
We didn’t want to end our journey in this world of cannabis activism with this sad defeat, he continues. We felt the story of marijuana policy reform wasn’t over yet, so we decided to make a new movie about Oaksterdam, Americas first cannabis school that transformed the entire downtown- city of Oakland into a hub of marijuana resistance.
Jones says in a phone interview that she found it borderline excruciating to look at herself American Pot Story: Oaksterdam when she first saw the movie. But overall, she is quite happy with the result.
I’m so awfully proud of the story they managed to tell, she said. It really captured the essence of what we were trying to convey.
To garner support for Proposition 19, the campaign has largely focused on how marijuana prohibition and the resulting war on drugs have consumed resources that could be used for other needs, including public education.
It’s my job to tie anything you care about into the war on drugs, Jones says. Because I promise, the War on Drugs is just a degree of separation with stealing resources from something you care about, including maybe someone you care about.
Once you can start drawing lines on the cost of putting someone in jail versus the cost of putting someone in college or more importantly putting them in kindergarten, it starts really touching home, she adds. And I think that’s what this movie does.
The film also follows the evolution of Oaksterdam over more than 10 years, including a 2012 raid by the DEA that many blame on efforts to pass Proposition 19. The film also follows the push to draft a new initiative that led to the legalization of cannabis. in California in 2016.
Hollywood premiere this week
The Hollywood premiere for American Pot Story: Oaksterdam will take place on Thursday, June 29 at the TCL Chinese Theaters on Hollywood Boulevard as part of the Dance with movies festival. Through July 2, Dances With Film is celebrating its 25th year in 2023, with screenings of over 250 films.
The premiere will be followed by a Q&A with Katzir and Markus and film participants Dale Sky Jones, Jeffrey Jones and actor Tommy Chong. Later, an after-party will be held at Teddys Nightclub at the historic Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel for ticket holders and special guests.
The directors of American Pot Story: Oaksterdam Hopefully the film will be screened at additional events throughout the summer and has applied to several other film festivals for consideration. They are also vying to be selected by a streaming platform, a process Katzir says fans can support by following the film on instagram And Facebook.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
