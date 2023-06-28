10 Hollywood Stars Who Improved The Western Genre

Many Hollywood stars sat in the saddle to do the western kind of movie better over the years. While casual fans will know names like John Wayne and Clint Eastwood, two titans with very different methods of playing the Western hero archetype, there were other actors who put their unique mark on one of the genres. Hollywood’s oldest motion pictures. There were real cowboys who remembered their Civil War storytelling grandfathers who starred as stuntmen in some of Hollywood’s early silent films, and when the Western genre really took off during its heyday, he sought to capture their brave frontier spirit.

The type of actors who shaped westerns changed over the years, and after the golden age of Hollywood in the 40s and 50s, and westerns became slightly more inclusive, there were more opportunities for each artist to make their mark. As audience tastes changed and America grew more cynical during and after the Vietnam War, darker tales of nebulous morality spread and the number of Westerns made began to dwindle dramatically. High-quality Westerns still hit theaters from time to time, with new Hollywood stars marking the genre as it diversifies and progresses in each era.

ten Randolph Scott

Randolph Scott may not be as easily said a name as John Wayne when it comes to the Western genre, but that should be due to the over 100 movie credits to his name, more than half of which were Westerns. In movies like Buchanan rolls again, westboundAnd The Big T Scott has struck a balance between being a Hollywood leading man and a believable cowboy. He was equally at home in the 1930s alongside Shirley Temple in Rebecca from Sunnybrook Farm while playing a thief in Ride the High Country thirty years later.

9 Sidney Poitier

The western genre got a dose of sophistication with legendary Oscar winner Sidney Poitier, who teamed up with James Garner in Dueling in Diablo. After that, Poitier directed and starred in one of the most influential westerns ever made called Buck and the preacher with Harry Belafonte to communicate the issues liberated black men faced after the Civil War. In his westerns, Poitier not only brought gravity and dignity, he brought a voice, and in the case of Buck and the preacherdedicated the film to “those men, women and children who rest in graces as anonymous as their place in history”, at a time when the western genre closed its eyes.

8 Gary Cooper

Gary Cooper cultivated an image of a terse cowboy when few of his peers could trace their roots in the Western genre back to the 1920s when, before acting, Cooper was a stuntman. He became an actor when the American West still had glimmers of the mythical land that Hollywood would come to immortalize, and he was the most natural rider in the saddle when it came to his westerns. He won the Best Actor Oscar for high noonplaying a small-town sheriff who faces off against a dangerous outlaw in the ultimate showdown that would define his career.

7 Kevin Costner

Like Clint Eastwood, Kevin Costner did more to keep the Western alive than any other actor of his generation. Not only did he revive the genre in the 80s with Silverado and the 90s with dance with wolvesbut he’s maintained it every decade since with Wyatt Earp, Open rangeand even modern westerns like Let it go. And then of course there is his wildly successful series Yellowstonewhere his devotion to the thematic symbolism of the American West makes him uniquely qualified to play John Dutton, cowboy, cattle rancher and last of a dying breed of solemn, weathered, solemn heroes.

6 woody strode

Powerfully built decathlete and football star turned Western actor, Woody Strode rose to prominence in John Ford’s Westerns, beginning with his racial drama. Sergeant Rutledge which saw him convey strength and sensitivity as a post-Civil War sergeant accused of raping a white woman. His other collaborations with Ford included The man who shot Liberty Valance And 7 womenand he appeared in Once upon a Time in the West as well as that of Sam Raimi Dead or alive. Her talent reminded audiences that despite all the whitewashing of Hollywood at that time, black men and women built the West.

5 Wes Studio

When the image of a Native American in a Western comes to mind, chances are he looks like Cherokee Nation actor Wes Studi simply for the fact that he’s played so many. Whether lending tension and drama to dance with wolves or ill will towards The Last of the Mohicans, he is an accomplished performer who relies on a certain dynamic expressionism to convey his emotions. Although he is best known for his period films like Geronimo: an American legend And The Lone Rangerhe has also appeared in modern westerns, such as skin walkers and, as some consider, the West in space, Avatar.

4 Glenn Ford

Unlike Randolph Scott or John Wayne, Glenn Ford was not so much a towering icon of the Western genre as an ordinary man. He portrayed honest, sensible frontier men who found themselves caught up in unusual circumstances, such as in The fastest weapon in the world, about a lowly shopkeeper with a dark past forced to take his six shots when trouble arises in his sleepy town. He starred in the original 3h10 to Yuma and similar movies where he always seemed to underplay, giving him a natural, unpretentious style and a reputation for methodical, unspoken speaking.

3 Yul Brynner

Although he is known for playing royal roles in The king and me And The ten Commandments, Yul Brynner impacted the Western genre with his ambiguous European features and an undeniable charisma that challenged several tropes of leading men. He directed the original seven magnificent and was so memorable as gunslinger Chris that he portrayed a version of that role (albeit as an android) in Westworlda sci-fi western that allowed Michael Crichton to test his theme park disaster before jurassic park. Other notable westerns include catlow, Walks in VillaAnd Invitation to a Gunfighter

2 Gregory Peck

Like Jimmy Stewart, Gregory Peck brought in a tempered, serious, and intelligent leading man to challenge the dominant archetype of a tough, aggressive, overbearing hero. His characters in films such as The big country were protagonists who preferred to resolve a fight without violence, but possessed the skills to win a firefight if pressed, and in The shooter Peck’s hero, Jimmy Ringo, was one of the fastest gunslingers not played by Eastwood. His tendency to play these sensitive heroes sometimes turned him into a villain in movies like Dueling in the sun more terrifying than they normally would be.

1 Kirk Douglas

Kirk Douglas was a contemporary of Wayne and Eastwood and starred in no less than 50 western films before passing away at 103. While his Oscar-winning son Michael Douglas directed a handful of Westerns, his father helped shape the genre in epics like The big sky And war wagon alongside the Duke. Like his peer Burt Lancaster, Douglas was known for his incredible physique while acting, as well as his energetic delivery, and was in some of the biggest western movies of all time.