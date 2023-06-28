Entertainment
Ashley Graham says she loves acupuncture in a TikTok post about everyday experiences: I’m obsessed!
The model said her acupuncturist decided to “needle me every day for about two to three hours a day”
Ashley Graham is experimenting with a new health regime involving daily acupuncture.
in a new ICT Tac Video posted on Tuesday, the model, 35, revealed her acupuncturist Sandra was staying with her for a week. She’s staying with Graham “because she knows how much I love acupuncture,” the mother-of-three explained. “So we decided to needle me every day for about two to three hours a day, basically to experience what it does to my pitfalls, my face, my buttocks, my quads, my shins, my feet.”
As an aside, Graham added that her feet “have been a big thing ever since I got pregnant and had babies and got pregnant and had babies!” THE America’s Next Top Model alum and her husband Justin Ervin are the parents of a son Isaac Manelik Giovanni3 and twin sons Malachi and Roman2.
Graham then showed off the sheets and massage table she had brought with her to Tuesday’s acupuncture session.
“We’re going to do gua sha, cupping, moxa, old traditional acupuncture with needles,” she explained. “I know some people aren’t really gua sha and cupping and needles, but I’m here to tell you that I’d rather do that than put chemicals in my body, just to say! But not averse to a bit of Botox.”
At the end of the clip, Graham introduced Sandra to her fans and showed clips of electro-acupuncture and cupping therapy.
“As some of you know, I’m OBSESSED with acupuncture and I’m lucky to have my friend Sandra (@LANSHIN) who is an expert in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) staying with me this week. “, captioned Graham in his post. “She will needling my whole body and guiding me through various holistic practices like needling, moxa, cupping and gua sha. I cannot stress enough that these practices are my holy grail, I guarantee that ‘they will do wonders for every body.’
In May, Graham said PEOPLE it was important for her to find time in her busy schedule to take care of herself while taking care of mom’s chores.
“I think the biggest challenge, besides keeping a schedule with snacks and naps, is making sure the days are filled with activities where everyone is having fun and finding time for myself” , said Graham. “Moms know that if it’s not on the schedule, it’s not happening. It takes a lot of effort to make time for yourself, whether it’s a workout, acupuncture or yoga. “
“And I also want to spend time with my husband, so it’s planning my time and making sure it’s spent wisely,” she added. “That’s probably the hardest thing.”
Ervin, 34, recently decided to have a vasectomy as a “preventive measure,” Graham told PEOPLE. “It wasn’t even my idea,” she said. “I’m really grateful that my husband was cool about it, and I really thanked him for making this process easy because I don’t have to do anything on my end. And he came out of there like a champion.”
Read the original article at People.
