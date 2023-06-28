Actor Julian Sands dies aged 65; died while hiking in California





1/3 Julian Sands died hiking in January, it was confirmed on Tuesday. File photo by Gus Ruelas/UPI | License picture June 27 (UPI) — THE San Bernadino Sheriff’s Department Confirmed Tuesday that Julian Sands died hiking Mount Baldy in California. The actor disappeared in January and the remains found on Saturday were positively identified as Sands on Tuesday. “Civilian hikers contacted the Fontana Sheriff’s Station after discovering human remains in the Mount Baldy Wilderness. Deputies from the Fontana Police Station, as well as the Sheriff’s Department’s Emergency Operations Division, are responded to the scene,” the sheriff’s department said. said in a statement on Saturday evening. Mount Baldy is less than 80 km from downtown Los Angeles. Since he was reported missing, eight ground and aerial searches have been conducted for Sands, and volunteers have spent more than 500 hours searching for him. Searches indicated that Sands’ cellphone activity ended Jan. 13, the sheriff’s department said. Sands, 65, has worked steadily since 1982 in film and television. His career has encompassed acclaimed films like The Killing Fields And A room with a view as well as horror and populist films like warlock And Arachnophobia. warlock began a sequel in which Sands reprized his role as a present-day medieval wizard, although a third film saw Bruce Payne take over. Sands frequently returned to horror, playing The Phantom in a 1998 The Phantom of the Opera movie and a ghost in the Stephen King miniseries Red rose. Sands had supporting roles in Leaving Las Vegas as Elisabeth Shue’s pimp and in the American version of The girl with the dragon tattoo like the young iteration of the client, Henrik Vanger. Some Sands films were even more avant-garde. In Boxing Helen, he played an obsessed stalker who amputated the arms and legs of his love object (Sherilyn Fenn). Jennifer Lynch’s film was notable for suing Kim Basinger for giving up acting. Sands also appeared in David Cronenberg’s William S. Burroughs adaptation naked lunch. TV saw Sands playing Superman’s Kryptonian father, Jor-El, on Smallville and the terrorist Vladimir Bierko on 24. Additional TV roles include episodes of Dexter, Castle, The L Word, Law & Order: SVU and Criminal Intent, Banshee, Ghost Whisperer, Gotham and comedy NTSF: SD: SUV. Recent work includes the Netflix series what if and the horror movie Vampire House Death Rider for director Glenn Danzig. Sands has completed several films still awaiting release. Daniel Elsberg Daniel Ellsberg, pictured here at the 1973 Senate Watergate hearing, was responsible for leaking Pentagon documents, which revealed serious problems with the Vietnam War administration. He died on June 16 at the age of 92 from pancreatic cancer. UPI File Photo | License picture

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.upi.com/Top_News/US/2023/06/27/Julian-Sands-confirmed-dead/2631687899671/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos