Actor Julian Sands dies five months after mountain hike in California





US authorities have confirmed the death of British actor Julian Sands five months after he disappeared while hiking in the California mountains.

British actor Julian Sands has been confirmed dead three days after human remains were discovered in the hills of southern California where he disappeared five months ago. He was 65 years old. Sands, was an avid hiker and mountaineer, who lived in Los Angeles. He was reported missing Jan. 13 after hiking near Mount Baldy, east of Los Angeles. The area was hit hard by severe winter storms. An investigation has now confirmed that the human remains found in the wild on Saturday are those of the actor. Authorities say an autopsy was performed, but more test results are needed before the cause of death can be determined. Crews aided by drones and helicopters had repeatedly searched for him, but, severely hampered by wintry conditions that lasted into spring, no sign of him was found until civilian hikers surprise him. Sands, who was born, raised and started acting in England, has worked steadily in film and television, amassing more than 150 credits in a 40-year career. For a period of 10 years, from 1985 to 1995, he played major roles in a series of acclaimed films. After studying at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in London, Sands embarked on a career in stage and film, playing small roles in films like Oxford Blues and The Killing Fields. He lands the lead role of George Emerson, who falls in love with At Helena Bonham Carter’s Lucy Honeychurch while vacationing in Tuscany, in the 1985 British romance A Room With a View. The film from director James Ivory and producer Ismail Merchant won the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Best Picture award and was nominated for eight Oscars, including three. Following her success, Sands moved to the United States to pursue a career in Hollywood. He played the lead role in the 1989 horror fantasy Warlock and its sequel. In the 1990 horror comedy Arachnophobia, starring Jeff Daniels and John Goodman, Sands played an entomologist who specialized in spiders. He has also appeared as a guest star or in recurring roles on television series such as 24, Medici, Smallville, Dexter, Gotham and Elementary. His last film was 2022’s The Ghosts of Monday. On Friday, his family released their first statement since Sands’ disappearance. “We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with fond memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and an original and collaborative performer,” the statement read. Sands bragged about his love of the outdoors in a 2020 interview with the Guardian newspaper, saying he was happiest when he was near a mountain peak on a glorious cold morning “and that his biggest dream was to… climb a remote peak in the high Himalayas, such as Makalu. He is survived by his journalist wife Evgenia Citkowitz and three adult children.

