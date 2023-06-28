The 65-year-old actor disappeared while hiking in January

Julian Sands, the prolific British actor who disappeared in January while hiking on a mountain in southern California, has died. He was 65 years old.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner’s Department said Tuesday it had identified human remains discovered Saturday as Sands completed an extensive search for the “arachnophobia” star.

“The manner of death is still under investigation, pending further test results,” the department said in a statement, adding, “We would like to express our gratitude to all of the volunteers who worked tirelessly to locate Mr. Sands”.

Hikers contacted the Fontana Sheriff’s Station on Saturday after discovering human remains in the Mount Baldy wilderness. Fontana station deputies, along with the Sheriff’s Department’s Emergency Operations Division, responded to the scene.

“Julian was a great friend and client. He picked interesting projects that mattered to him and was adored by everyone who worked with him,” Sands manager Sarah Jackson said in a statement to The Post on Tuesday.







Sands starred as Dr. James Atherton in the hit 1990 film, Arachnophobia. Buena Vista Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection







Recent image of Julian Sands provided by his family during research. San Bernardino County Sheriff

“He was an avid climber, and we take some consolation in knowing he’s been in a place he loved, doing what he loved,” she added. “We are filled with the most beautiful memories.”

Sands’ wife reported him missing on January 13, as he was last seen in the Mount Baldy area.

Authorities blamed bad weather, including high windspoor visibility and icy conditions, for a difficult search.

On January 24, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced that another missing hiker from the same mountain, 75-year-old Jim Chung, had been found alive. The department said it was still using “ground and air search efforts” to find Sands.

“At this time, Mr. Sands has not been found and no evidence of his current location has been uncovered. The search will continue, weather and ground conditions permitting,” a spokesperson said in January. .







Julian Sands is pictured sitting on a peak of Weisshorn mountain in the Swiss Alps. Handout







Julian Sands disappeared in January while hiking in California, sparking a five-month search. Handout

Before his death, Sands’ older brother Nick told the Craven Herald & Pioneer in the UK that he thought his brother was “gone.”

“He has not yet been declared missing, presumed dead, but I know in my heart that he is gone.”

“However, sibling rivalry being what it is, it would be like him to walk out of there and prove me wrong,” Nick added.







Julian Sands with his wife, Evgenia Citkowitz, after participating in Student Run LA on November 13, 2022 at Dockweiler Beach in Los Angeles. ZUMAPRESS.com

On January 30, a silver Volvo apparently belonging to Sands was found in a parking lot, where he was supposed to have left it before going on a hike.

Sands’ son Henry, 37, who is also an experienced hiker, even flew back from London to help trace the footsteps of his father, but he too had to stop due to bad weather.







Helena Bonham-Carter and Julian Sands share an intimate moment in “A Room with a View” in 1985. Cinecom Pictures/Courtesy Ever

THE the sheriff’s department noted on Facebook in January that he had responded to 14 rescue missions on Mount Baldy and surrounding areas over four weeks.

These rescue missions were for lost, stranded and/or injured hikers. Unfortunately, over the past 4 weeks, two hikers have not survived after falling and sustaining injuries, the department said.

Be aware that current conditions on Mount Baldy are unfavorable and extremely dangerous. Due to high winds, the snow turned to ice, making the hike extremely dangerous.







Julian Sands and Sherilyn Fenn starred in “Boxing Helena” in 1993. Orion Pictures Corp/Courtesy of E

Born on January 4, 1958 in West Yorkshire, Sands began his acting career in the 1980s. He is known for his work in films such as Arachnophobia, A Room with a View, Warlock and Leaving Las Vegas.

He appeared on 24 in 2006 and on season 8 of Dexter in 2013. He also voiced DeFalco in the video game “Call of Duty: Black Ops II” the previous year.







Julian Sands and Jodie Foster at the 61st Annual Academy Awards – Governor’s Ball at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles in 1989. WireImage

Sands was nominated for “Outstanding Solo Performance” at the 2013 Drama Desk Awards for his theatrical performance in “A Celebration of Harold Pinter”.

He has three upcoming projects, according to IMDb.

Sands married British journalist Sarah Harvey in 1984. They had Henry before divorcing in 1987. He married fellow writer Evgenia Citkowitz in 1990. They share two daughters, Imogen and Natalya.