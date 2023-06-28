Death of Julian Sands: the British actor died after the discovery of human remains on Mount Baldy

Get our free weekly email for all the latest film news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Receive our free The Life Cinematic email

Human remains found in the California mountains have been confirmed to be those of Julian Sands, authorities said.

The British actor, 65, had been missing for more than five months, after failing to return from a hike in the Mount Baldy area on January 13.

The remains were found in the same area on Saturday by hikers, with a coroner later confirming they were those of the missing actor. The news was shared Tuesday by the San Bernardino County Sheriffs Department.

An extensive search was launched for Sands, who was an avid hiker, but was hampered by poor weather conditions that lasted through the spring. It has not yet been determined how he died, authorities said.

Last week, the Sandss family released a statement saying they continue to hold him in our hearts with fond memories.

We are deeply grateful to the search teams and coordinators who worked tirelessly to locate Julian, read a family statement released Wednesday by the Sheriffs Department.

We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with fond memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and an original and collaborative performer.

Sands has amassed over 150 credits in a 40-year career in television and film. For a period of 10 years, from 1985 to 1995, he played major roles in a series of acclaimed films.

After studying at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in London, Sands embarked on a career in stage and film, playing small roles in films including Oxford Blues And The Killing Fields.

He lands the lead role of George Emerson, who falls in love with Lucy Honeychurch, played by Helena Bonham Carter, while vacationing in Tuscany, in A room with a view.

The film from director James Ivory and producer Ismail Merchant won the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) Best Picture award and was nominated for eight Oscars, including three.

Following her success, Sands moved to the United States to pursue a career in Hollywood.

He played the title role in the 1989 horror fantasy warlock and its sequel. In the 1990 comedy horror Arachnophobiaalong with Jeff Daniels and John Goodman, Sands played an entomologist specializing in spiders.

The following year he appeared in director David Cronenbergs’ surreal adaptation of William Burroughs’ novel. naked lunch in 1991.

In 1993, Sands starred in the thriller Boxing Helen, a film that gained media attention during production when Madonna and Kim Basinger each accepted the lead role before stepping down. The party would go to twin peaks actor Sherilyn Fenn.

Horror writer Anne Rice championed Sands for playing the titular Lestat in the highly publicized 1994 Hollywood adaptation of her novel Interview with the Vampirebut the role would go to Tom Cruise.

In the years 1995 Leaving Las Vegas, Sands played an abusive Latvian pimp alongside Nicolas Cage and Elisabeth Shue. The film was nominated for four Academy Awards, with Cage winning Best Actor.

Sands touted his love of the outdoors in a 2020 interview with The Guardiansaying he was happiest when he was near a mountain peak on a glorious cold morning and his greatest dream was to climb an isolated peak in the high Himalayas, such as Makalu.

The actor said in the interview that in the early 1990s he was caught in a horrific storm in the Andes and was lucky to survive when three other people close to his party did not. .

After leaving Las Vegas, the quality of films Sands was cast in and the size of his roles began to decline. He worked steadily, appearing in director Wim Wenderss The million dollar hotel and director Dario Argentos The Phantom of the Opera. His last film was 2022s Monday Ghosts.

Sands was born in Yorkshire, the middle child of five brothers raised by a single mother. He himself had three children.

He had been married since 1990 to novelist and screenwriter Evgenia Citkowitz, with whom he has two adult daughters, Imogen Morley Sands and Natalya Morley Sands.

His eldest son is Henry Sands, whom he had with his first wife, Sarah Sands, former editor of Sunday Telegraph, evening standardand the Radio 4 Today program.

Additional reporting by the Press Association