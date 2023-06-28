Hollywood’s investment in Alpine illustrates F1’s strong financial health | Formula One

Once famous for a sport where fortunes could be drained in a matter of years, often with little or no return, Formula 1, it seems, is finally pushing the numbers up. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have made headlines with their investment in the Alpine team but what says a lot is that the consortium they are part of wanted in F1 at 157m height in the first place.

Reynolds and McElhenney, having found success after their purchase of Wrexham in 2021, were joined by actor Michael B Jordan as co-investors in Alpine’s 24% stake. However, while with Wrexham it was a personal matter, there is clearly a very serious business side to their investment in F1.

The consortium includes RedBird Capital Partners, an investment management firm with a growing portfolio of sports acquisitions that it says are generating strong returns. He holds the third largest stake in Fenway Sports Group, owner of the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool and a shareholder in Milan and Toulouse.

As part of the sale, Renault-owned Alpine has been valued at $900 million, lending strong credence to comments made recently by Formula 1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali about the company’s strong financial health. the F1. There were teams in the past that were sold for 1, now the market is offering almost billions to teams, and they are refusing that, he said. The bigger everyone gets, the stronger the business platform we all work in.

The growth of the sport over which Domenicali presides has allowed him to find himself in the position of offering an increasingly attractive proposition with a finite number of opportunities. There are just 10 teams, a number that is unlikely to increase, if at all, until 2026 at the earliest. Moreover, with the budget cap imposed in 2021, they are on the path to financial sustainability and profitability.

The fact that it is an American-led consortium also speaks to the radical change in attitude towards sports in the United States. Reynolds, McElhenney and Jordan will no doubt be the posters of interest in what is still a struggling midfield team with big ambitions to challenge the big three, but their eyes, alongside those of their fellow investors , were no doubt lured by the chance to ride the wave of F1’s growing popularity on that side of the Atlantic.

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds celebrate with the National League trophy won by Wrexham. Photography: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

The United States will host three grands prix this year Miami, Austin and Las Vegas, the first time they have done so in the same season since 1982. Notably, the Miami race last year drew the numbers of highest viewership for F1 in the country. The Netflix series Drive To Survive clearly played a part in sparking this wave of interest, but the sport has benefited. ESPN’s original deal to broadcast F1 in the United States was $5 million per year; in 2022, F1 renewed the deal for a three-year deal, this time for a reported figure of between $75m and $90m a year.

Expressions of interest from new teams have been made and submitted to the FIA, including one from Andretti racing, in partnership with Cadillac. On Monday it was also confirmed that British racing team Hitech had also submitted a bid to join in 2026. There is also no guarantee that it will be accepted by current teams, who are loath to dilute their shares. financial rewards, especially now they are starting to see a return.