Will Smith rejected RuPaul’s Fresh Prince cameo idea | Entertainment





Will Smith reportedly refused to make a RuPaul appearance on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” “because of his image.” The 54-year-old actor was heavily involved in the decision-making on the comedy series – which ran for six seasons between 1990 and 1996 – and although he “didn’t often” turn down suggestions from the cast of production, he insisted it would be a “really bad idea” to bring in the ‘Drag Race’ star, who at the time was making a name for himself in the music world thanks to tracks like “Supermodel ( You Better Work)”. Journalist Thea Glassman recounted what happened when executive producer David Steven Simon suggested the cameo in his new book, “Freaks, Gleeks, and Dawson’s Creek: How Seven Teen Shows Transformed Television.” In an excerpt obtained by Yahoo! Entertainment, she wrote: “Every story needed Smith’s approval. “Smith didn’t often dismiss ideas, but he did when Simon featured a cameo from RuPaul, a drag queen who was making a name for herself with dance tunes like ‘Supermodel (You Better Work)’. [Simon recalled] “I remember he said it would be a really bad idea. And I said, “No, listen, listen to my story…” ‘ “Smith, as Simon remembers, refused. He kept saying it was a bad idea. ‘OK, OK. We don’t need to do this,’ Simon hesitated. “From Simon’s point of view, ‘The reason he would say no is because of his image. Period. The end,’ he told me.” The producer also told the writer that there were “unique perks” to working on the show, including bringing home expensive props and costumes. Thea wrote: “Working for the ‘Fresh Prince’ was like being in a ‘foxhole’, Simon recalls, but a very high end foxhole with some unique perks. “After each taping, the writers would pick up a bouquet of flowers to take home from the arrangements brought into the Banks’ living room daily (and worth nearly $500). “Once the season was over, they could grab items from any character wardrobe, including Smith’s, which were purchased at high-end LA boutiques where sports jackets could cost up to at $1,500. While Carlton’s polo shirts often remained untouched, Uncle Phil’s cozy sweaters were a hit.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pdclarion.com/lifestyles/entertainment/will-smith-rejected-rupaul-fresh-prince-cameo-idea/article_63b6d580-994b-5558-86dd-1385e94247e2.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos