



Black Panther star and Oscar nominee Chadwick Boseman will receive a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced. The Boseman star was launched on Hollywood’s A-list after joining the MCU as T’Challa in Black Panther in 2018, the actor continuing to demonstrate his absolute talent in the likes of 42, Da 5 BloodsAnd Ma Rainey’s black background. SAdly, Boseman died on August 28, 2020 at the age of 43 after a private battle with colon cancer.



Boseman will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2024 alongside Marvel Studios Chairman Kevin Feige and recent Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh and wonder woman starring Gal Gadot. Iconic singer and songwriter and “King of Soul” Otis Redding will also be honored with a posthumous star. “The Selection Committee, comprised of fellow Walk of Fame members, carefully selects a group of honorees each year who represent diverse genres in the entertainment world,” said Chair and Walk of Famer Ellen K. did an incredible job. choosing these very talented people. We can’t wait to see the reaction of each winner as they realize they are making Hollywood history with the unveiling of their star on the most popular catwalk. famous in the world!” VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Chadwick Boseman has made a lasting impression over the course of his career, earning multiple nominations and wins, including a Golden Globe win and an Oscar nomination for his final on-screen performance in the Netflix drama. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottomin which he plays talented trumpeter Levee Green alongside Ma Rainey, titular Viola Davis. RELATED: Chadwick Boseman’s Best Non-MCU Roles, Ranked



Black Panther: Wakanda Forever pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman marvel studios Chadwick Boseman’s role will always be best remembered for is his powerful performance as T’Challa aka Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Introduced in 2016 Captain America: Civil War, Boseman quickly upstages Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man and Chris Evans’ Captain America, bringing the iconic Marvel character to life and making the role his own. Boseman would continue to lead the Black Panther solo release in 2018, with the MCU outing being one of the franchise’s most critically acclaimed and earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture. Following from last year, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, pays tribute to the late actor, with Boseman’s death mirroring that of T’Challa. In Black Panther: Wakanda Foreverthe rulers of Wakanda fight to protect their nation in the wake of the death of King T’Challa, with the sequel and its exploration of grief resulting in one of the most truly moving outings in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. T’Challa’s role wasn’t recast after Boseman’s death, with Kevin Feige explaining why it was considered the right move. “I just felt like it was way too early to recast. Stan Lee always said that Marvel represented the world outside your window,” he explained. “And we had talked about the way that, as extraordinary and fantastic as our characters and stories are, there’s a relatable, human element to everything we do. The world is still processing the loss of Chad. And Ryan poured that into the story. Black Panther And Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are available to stream on Disney+.

