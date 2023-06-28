Elvis Presley’s half-brother apologizes for ‘derogatory’ allegations | Entertainment





Elvis Presley’s half-brother has apologized for his ‘derogatory’ claim that the late singer killed himself. David Stanley, 67, has urged fans of the late “Blue Suede Shoes” singer to forgive him for remarks he made in the Amazon Prime documentary “Elvis’s Women,” in which he expressed his belief that the star had committed suicide because he was afraid of his obsession. with teenage girls was about to be exposed and he was struggling with the guilt of having betrayed so many of his lovers. He said at the time: “I believe he just couldn’t go on. He premeditated taking the drugs that killed him. The love, the pain, the pain, the exposure, he didn’t just couldn’t take it anymore.” David – who was also Elvis’ bodyguard and member of his so-called Memphis Mafia in the 1970s – wrote on Instagram: “To all Elvis fans and associates who follow me here on Facebook and at- I’m sorry for the derogatory comments I made in a documentary about Elvis that was filmed last year. “There is no excuse for my comments and I can completely understand why you would be angry. I love and always will love Elvis and being part of his family. He is more than worthy of the love you have for him. He loved you. I love you and all I can ask is that you forgive me for my irresponsible actions.” The documentary examined claims Elvis – who died in August 1977 aged 42 after suffering a heart attack brought on by a drug overdose – had a steady stream of teenage lovers, from his early days of fame in the 1950s until his death. In the three-part series, David – whose mother Dee married Elvis’ father Vernon in 1960 – said: “His fondness for young girls, aged 15 or 16, made me sick. I told him it’s a miracle he didn’t break. “He got away with things that most people didn’t, because of his money, his fortune, his fame and his power, his charisma and his magnetism. Elvis could you talk about.”

