Twinkle Khanna Says Mom Dimple Kapadia’s Actions Fox Her Daily, Shares Video Of Her Vibe To Song





Twinkle Khanna recently posted a video where his mother and senior actor Dimple Kapadia sync his nephew Karan Kapadia’s new song, Tere Bina. The video shows Dimple and Karan vibrating to the new single. The song’s veteran actor’s lip-sync is perfect and she can be seen enjoying the track. Twinkle took a good-humored dig at her mother’s house and wrote that Dimple’s actions confuse her on a daily basis. As flicker posted the clip, she wrote, “This is all amazing! @karankapadiaofficial just released a new song called Tere Bina which is out now on all platforms and I can safely say it’s already my favorite song of the year PS And I’m not quite sure about that mom does in the background but her actions are bugging me on a daily basis :).” Kapadia DimpleThe act of received a lot of love from fans and celebrities. Gauahar Khan wrote in the comments section, “Absolutely love your mum. maam dimple is the coolest!” Another fan wrote, “OMG look at your mom rocking this song. It’s a great song by the way. Another Instagram user wrote, “Your mom made the 80s and 90s cool. She was a league apart. I love movies and music from that era, Dimple Kapadia is a fantastic and stunning actress, as a straight woman much younger than her crushed daughter and wanted to be like her. Another fan also asked Dimple for an Instagram account and wrote, “Ohh such a great video your mum is so funny mashallah she must have instagram.” See the video of Dimple Kapadia: Karan Kapadia is the son of Simple Kapadia, the sister of Dimple Kapadia. He too posted the clip and wrote, “Tere Bina is out now and streaming on all platforms so to celebrate I had to do a reel with a very special cameo. Hope you enjoy the song and s please like, share, comment and subscribe. On the work front, Dimple Kapadia was seen in Shah Rukh Khan-starring Pathaan, where she played a spy who sacrifices her life for the nation. She was also seen playing Ranbir Kapoor’s mother in the movie Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar. Dimple featured in Homi Adajania’s web series titled Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo too.

