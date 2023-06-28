ZOO NEWS: Seeing spots isn’t always a bad thing | News, Sports, Jobs





Clover wasn’t Roosevelt Park Zoo’s first Amur leopard, but he’s become one of the most well-known. The zoo first housed Amur leopards in 2003 when they received a pair named Natalia and Darius. This couple gave birth to a single cub, Megan, in 2004 where she remained until 2007 when she was transferred to another institution. Natalia and Darius had no further offspring until they left in June 2011, due to flooding. Both were relocated for their safety and moved to new facilities. As the zoo struggled to recover from the flooding, clearing the grounds and repairing damaged facilities, animals began to return and the zoo struggled to create a new normal. Once the large cat building was ready, the zoo began to repopulate the enclosures. When Clover arrived in Minot in 2013, the large feline building was home to two African lions and an Amur tiger. As time passed and the zoo began to move forward, the decision was made to develop new facilities for the big cats to improve the staff’s ability to handle them safely and to provide space for rearing and managing offspring. The new habitat for the African lion opened in 2019, followed by the Amur tigers in 2020. This year, the zoo opened the temperate forest habitat for the Amur leopard. Clover was its first inhabitant and quickly settled into her home. Clover’s story begins when she was born 1 of 3 female cubs on March 17, 2010 at the Potawatomi Zoo in South Bend, Ind. The three girls were named after St. Patrick’s Day, Emerald, Jade, and Clover. Needing more space after their first year of life, the trio were moved to the Greenville Zoo in South Carolina to grow some more before being separated. Two years later, Clover was recommended to move to Minot and the Roosevelt Park Zoo. Here she joined the African lions Kiota and Jasira and the Amur tiger Krapinka in the original large cat building. After the lion habitat was completed, Kiota and Jasira moved to their new habitat. Krapinka died in July 2020, never making the tiger’s new habitat her home, but it became Clover’s home which she shared with new Amur tigers Zoya and Viktor. With the three separate enclosures, Clover could be managed separately from the tigers without being isolated until the new leopard habitat could be completed. Since arriving nearly 10 years ago, Clover has not seen another spotted cat. At thirteen, Clover has made a new home for herself, and for the first time since leaving her siblings, she gets to see other leopards like her. Maybe that’s why she seems so happy and it’s not the new space. Either way, the staff have seen a noticeable difference in her over the past few weeks. She can see the new cats, Jordan and Anya, inside the building and also outside as they begin to explore their new home. For Clover, seeing spots must seem like a good thing after years of seeing nothing but stripes. Today’s breaking news and more to your inbox

