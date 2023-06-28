Julian Sands found: Remains confirmed as 65-year-old missing ‘A Room With A View’ actor

Sands starred in many acclaimed films of the 1980s and 90s, including 1985’s “A Room With a View” opposite Helena Bonham Carter.

MT. BALDY, Calif. — Human remains recently discovered in the mountains of Southern California have been identified as Julian Sands, the actor who went missing in January.

The remains were discovered by civilian hikers on the morning of June 24 in Mount Baldy, San Bernardino County, where Sands had disappeared.

Search teams had returned to the mountain several times in the weeks and months after the 65-year-old actor disappeared on a winter hike. On Tuesday, the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office confirmed Sands’ identification.

At the start of the week, the Sands’ family released a statement for the first time since going missing while hiking in the Mount Baldy area in January.

“We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with fond memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and an original and collaborative performer,” the statement read.

Sands, the 65-year-old British-born actor best known for his role in the 1985 film ‘A Room With a View’, was married for more than three decades to journalist Evgenia Citkowitz and has three adult children .

The enormous Mount Baldy rises over 10,000 feet east of Los Angeles and is a frequent spot for avid hikers.