Julian Sands: A versatile British actor who deserved more respect

YesYou’ve seen it here, you’ve seen it everywhere. For a while, Julian Sands was in turn-of-the-century Florence, as dashing Edwardian Englishman George Emerson faced Helena Bonham Carters Lucy Honeychurch in the lavish costume drama Merchant Ivorys A room with a view (1985); the next day he had spiders crawling all over his face in Frank Marshall’s creepy comedy Arachnophobia (1990). You might find him as romantic poet Percy Shelley in Gothic (1986), or as Eastern European Pimp Leaving Las Vegas (1995). He loved Harold Pinter, but that didn’t stop him from appearing in Italian erotic films such as the 1991s. husbands and lovers. He’s worked with everyone from visionary British director Derek Jarman to Hollywood horror master Jason Blum.

To call Sands, who was confirmed dead, months after he disappeared on a foot trip in the California mountains, is to grossly underestimate his talent. The debonair English actor from The Yorkshire Dales has appeared in every type of film imaginable. He could do tofs and he could do thugs and pretty much everything else too. Writer directors from Mike Figgis (with whom he has collaborated countless times) to David Cronenberg, Wim Wenders and Terence Davies have all clamored to work with him. He made films in England, Europe and the United States.

Sands was a little tough. As a young actor, he nearly had his big break as a jungle hero in Hugh Hudsons Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes. At the time, he didn’t even have an agent. The filmmakers considered him seriously for the role, but the project was delayed and he lost the role to Christopher Lambert. Instead, he first gained international recognition playing British journalist Jon Swain in Roland Joffes’ much darker drama. The Killing Fields (1984), set in Cambodia at the time of the Khmer Rouge’s genocide against its own people.

David Puttnam, of chariots of fire fame, produced the film. He wanted strangers for the lead roles, and Sands fit the bill. It was while working on The Killing Fields that he first met American actor John Malkovich, who became his lifelong friend. Director Joffe had been afraid they wouldn’t get along. Malkovich, who played American photojournalist Al Rokoff, was an abrasive American with plenty of experience. Sands was a sensitive English public school boy early in his career. It’s funny. Roland was very worried that John and I would have a dislike… [but] The moment we met, it was such an instant bond, Sands later recalled to interviewer Nicholas Vince.

Almost 40 years later, Sands ended up playing Tarzan after all, in the radio play Me, Cheeta: My Life in Hollywoodappearing opposite Malkovich’s Johnny Weissmuller.

Sands became an actor in a roundabout way. Growing up in Yorkshire, he loved appearing in village pantomimes, but had no obvious path to the business. A girl he met through his public school debating society gave him the Central School of Speech and Drama flyer. He applied and was accepted. At first, he was a bit intimidated by his peers. Everyone seemed so much more glamorous, talented and confident, he later recalled. However, he soon decided that the acting life was for him. Many of those contemporaries who had seemed so at home in drama school found it difficult to adjust to the day-to-day life of the provincial representative, the shared digs and the constant uncertainty about the origin of the next role. Sands, however, relished life on the road. In his early twenties, after leaving drama school, he appeared in productions at pub theaters and glorified home movies, but loved every minute of it.

I stubbornly never allowed my belief to be compromised, Sands later said.

Julian Sands and Helena Bonham Carter in A Room with a View (Merchant Ivory/Goldcrest/Kobal/Shutterstock)

This is a revealing remark. Throughout her film career, Sands has never been afraid to get her hands dirty, taking jobs in B-movie and genre films as well as higher-profile productions. As long as there was a decent script and the director had a strong vision, he signed up.

Sands possessed a saturnine quality that made him the perfect cast in darker roles. In interviews he was articulate, affable and often witty in a tongue-in-cheek English manner. On screen, aided by his emaciated features and intense gaze, he could convey real malevolence. It was no surprise that he was cast as the son of Satan, bent on destroying the world, in a fantasy horror image warlock (1989).

He could also be very campy and had a nice self-parody line. Watch him in A Nasty Piece of Work produced by Blum (an episode of In the dark horror series), and you get a bit of both. He almost resembles Vincent Price as an overbearing and very manipulative boss who invites two male employees and their wives to dinner. Two candidates, an enviable new role. One of you will become useless, he says, as he pits them against each other and then watches the chaos unfold.

Julian Sands and Elisabeth Shue in Leaving Las Vegas (Moviestore/Shutterstock)

It’s intriguing to compare the trajectories of Sands and Daniel Day-Lewis. The two appeared around the same time and appeared together in A room with a view. Day-Lewis was picky in the extreme in his choice of roles and, years later, still did only a handful of films. By contrast, Sands seemed to binge on whatever was going on. He made so many films in so many genres that critics didn’t always give him the respect he deserved. Day-Lewiss’ filmography still looks positively emaciated next to Sands’. There are no TV horror movies or Italian erotic dramas to go along with all these serious biopics and literary adaptations. Sands may not have won the Oscars, but at least he had fun.