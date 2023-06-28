Actor Julian Sands dies while hiking in California mountain

LOS ANGELES >> Actor Julian Sands, who starred in several Oscar-nominated films in the late 80s and 90s, including ‘A Room With a View’ and ‘Leaving Las Vegas’, was found dead on a mountain of Southern California five months after going missing while hiking, authorities said today.

An investigation confirmed it was Sands whose remains of hikers were found in the wild near Mount Baldy on Saturday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said. The 65-year-old actor was an avid and experienced hiker who lived in Los Angeles and was reported missing on January 13 after launching off the peak which rises over 10,000 feet east of the city . Crews aided by drones and helicopters had repeatedly searched for him, but, severely hampered by wintry conditions that lasted into spring, no sign of him was found until civilian hikers surprise him.

The chances of Sands being found alive had long since dwindled to next to nothing, but the sheriff’s department, which conducted an official search the day before he was found, said the case remains active.

An autopsy has been performed, but more test results are needed before the cause of death can be determined, authorities said.

Sands, who was born, raised and started acting in England, has worked steadily in film and television, amassing more than 150 credits in a 40-year career. For a period of 10 years, from 1985 to 1995, he played major roles in a series of acclaimed films.

After studying at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in London, Sands embarked on a career on stage and in film, playing small roles in films such as ‘Oxford Blues’ and ‘The Killing Fields’. He landed the lead role of George Emerson, who falls in love with Helena Bonham Carter’s Lucy Honeychurch while vacationing in Tuscany, in the 1985 British romance, “A Room With a View.”

The film from director James Ivory and producer Ismail Merchant won the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Best Picture award and was nominated for eight Oscars, including three.

Following her success, Sands moved to the United States to pursue a career in Hollywood.

He played the lead role in the 1989 horror fantasy “Warlock” and its sequel. In the 1990 horror comedy “Arachnophobia,” starring Jeff Daniels and John Goodman, Sands played an entomologist who specialized in spiders.

The following year he appeared in director David Cronenberg’s surreal adaptation of William Burroughs’ 1991 novel Naked Lunch.

In 1993, Sands starred in the thriller “Boxing Helena,” a film that garnered media attention during production when Madonna and Kim Basinger each accepted the lead role before stepping down. The role would go to “Twin Peaks” actress Sherilyn Fenn. The film flopped.

Author Anne Rice championed Sands to play the titular Lestat in the highly publicized 1994 Hollywood adaptation of her novel “Interview With the Vampire,” but the role would go to Tom Cruise.

In 1995’s “Leaving Las Vegas,” Sands played an abusive Latvian pimp alongside Nicolas Cage and Elisabeth Shue. The film was nominated for four Academy Awards, with Cage winning Best Actor.

Sands bragged about his love of the outdoors in a 2020 interview with the Guardian, saying he was happiest when he was “near a mountain top on a glorious cold morning” and his biggest dream was to climb “a distant peak in the high Himalayas, such as Makalu.

The actor said in the interview that in the early 1990s he was caught in an ‘excruciating’ storm in the Andes and was lucky to survive when three other people close to his party did not. not done.

After “Leaving Las Vegas”, the quality of films Sands was cast in and the size of his roles began to decline. He worked steadily, appearing in director Wim Wenders’ “The Million Dollar Hotel” and director Dario Argento’s “The Phantom of the Opera.”

He has also appeared as a guest star or in recurring roles on television series such as ’24’, ‘Medici’, ‘Smallville’, ‘Dexter’, ‘Gotham’ and ‘Elementary’. His last film was 2022’s “Monday Ghosts”.

Sands was born in Yorkshire, the middle child of five brothers raised by a single mother. He himself had three children.

He had been married since 1990 to journalist Evgenia Citkowitz, with whom he had two adult daughters, Imogen Morley Sands and Natalya Morley Sands. His eldest son was Henry Sands, whom he had with his first wife, journalist Sarah Harvey.

Days before his discovery, Sands’ family released a statement saying, “We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with fond memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer.