Launch of the book “Celle qui marche sur la Terre” on Saturday





Maple leaves seem happy to feel the heat of the sun on their body like children in summer… – Excerpt from “She Who Walks the Earth”, by Kathryn Hunt and Loretta Libby Atkins PORT TOWNSEND — A free pop-up celebration of art and poetry is scheduled for Saturday as a painter and three poets gather at the Cotton Building, 607 Water St. in downtown Port Townsend. Catherine Hunt “She Who Walks the Earth,” the new collaborative book by Loretta Libby Atkins and Kathryn Hunt of Port Townsend, is the spark of the event from 5-7:30 p.m. Visitors will have time to view and contemplate the giclee prints of Atkins paintings and listen to a poetry reading at 5:30 p.m. Hunt will read excerpts from his poems in “She Who Walks”. Alice Derry Alice Derry from Port Angeles will read excerpts from her book “Asking” and Kate Reavey from Sequim will share poems from her debut collection, “Curve”. All three books will be on sale during the event. Soft drinks and sweets will be served and prints of Atkins artwork will be available for purchase, with proceeds going to Dove House and Northwind Art. Kate Reavey To introduce the colorful encaustic paintings in “She Who Walks”, Atkins compares the images to the fish she knew as a child. “I grew up in Colorado and learned to fly fish on the North St. Vrain River,” she writes. “When the fish are removed from the water, their color is unmatched – usually all the colors of the rainbow – although the color only lasts a few minutes before it starts to fade. “Pulling [encaustic] hot plate prints after painting them with hot pigmented beeswax is like shooting trout from the St. Vrain river, only the color will not fade. Hunt, for his part, writes that his creative impulse comes to life “in the reciprocal nature of the human body and the Earth.” She finds her inspiration in “I Sing the Body Electric” by Walt Whitman and in her garden. Hunt is the author of two other collections of poetry, “Long Way Through Ruin” and “Seed Wheel”, and the collection “The Country I Come From”. In another life, she was a director whose film “Take This Heart” won the Anna Quindlen Award for Excellence in Journalism. Atkins, also retired from other work, now devotes herself to her art. The parts of “She Who Walks” seemed to happen on their own, she wrote in her artist statement. “They came as easily as a leaf falling from a tree. Effortless after 75 years of effort. Northwind Art collaborates with these artists to present the Saturday event. The nonprofit Northwind School of Art at Fort Worden State Park offers classes in encaustic painting and other art forms, with information on https://northwindart.org.





