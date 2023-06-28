Bollywood Flashback – July 2023 – Bombay Funkadelic





Bombay Funkadelic presents… BOLLYWOOD THROWBACK – 90s & 00s RETRO PARTY SATURDAY 08 JULY 2023 5pm-11pm JUJUS Ely’s Yard, 15 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR Station: Aldgate West ABOUT THE PARTY Bombay Funkadelic heads east to London’s infamous Brick Lane for a summer party with a twist. Enjoy a 90s 00s Retro Bollywood Party at Jujus Bar and Stage, a new bar-warehouse and concert hall situated in Truman Brewery _on Brick Lane. capacity 400 interior bar And outdoor garden._ Vibrate with your favorite classic films. DJ Shai Guy, Doni Brasco And DJ Kuber spinning songs from your favorite blockbuster movies. This is the era of some of Bollywood’s biggest soundtracks and movie stars. _ Think of Shah Rukh Khan(Dil Se, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai)Salman Khan(Maine Pyaar Kiya, Saajan)Aamir Khan(Di Chahta Hai, 3 idiots)Govinda(Cooli #1, Hero #1)AR Rahman(Dil Se, Teacher),Aishwarya Rai(Devdas, Language)and Kajol(Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge). It’s the perfect daytime party for those who love their clubbing but don’t want to party late into the night. Wake up the next day without the nagging fatigue. photo booth And Games for group fun. Try the tasty Cuban and South American cuisine menu by the Latin Bothers. Discounted tickets available with earlier entry times. VIP tablesavailable withgroup/birthday/bachelorette party bookings. LAST ENTRY TIME: 9 p.m. ADVANCE TICKETS Book your tickets at Fatsoma.com Or Eventbrite.co.uk 8 STUDENTS – with valid student card 8 BOOK EARLY – entry before 7 p.m.* **Early Bird Guests must arrive by 7:00 p.m. After 7:00 p.m. there will be an additional 5 at the door with this type of ticket.

10 STANDARD

15 VIPs– with reserved table and seats

(tables from 4 to 8 available) AT THE DOOR 10 – cash only, available at the door from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. DRESS CODE: SUMMER / SMART / CASUAL Jeans, shorts and sneakers allowed. No caps, balaclavas, tracksuits, sportswear or men’s bags. FREE ENTRANCE FOR BIRTHDAYS FROM 1ST TO 14TH JULY! Free admission for customers born from July 1 to 14. Contact the Bombay Funkadelic team on 07811186139 for a free ticket. Limited number available! Offer not available on the day of the event. 18 AND OVER PHOTO ID MANDATORY. NO IDENTIFICATION NO ENTRY Original hard copy of government issued photo ID required for security scanning, e.g. passport, driver’s license, biometric resident card. Electronic copies/scans on mobile phones will not be accepted. A student card must be presented along with government-issued photo ID for student tickets. Unidays are not accepted. NOTE: All tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable and apply to this event and venue only. MORE INFORMATION

07811 186 139 information@bombayfukadelic.com http://www.bombayfunkadelic.com GET SOCIAL FB, IG, YT, TK @bombayfukadelic SC @bombayfunkuk TW @bombayfunk Like that: As Loading…

