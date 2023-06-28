Shoaib Akhtar has hilariously frustrated reaction to Pasoori remake | Bollywood





Not just Indians, it looks like Pakistanis aren’t too happy with the Pasoori remake either. On Tuesday, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar tweeted the funniest reaction to the new song, recreated for the upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha. (Also read: Did Arijit Singh just confess that he made a remake of Pasoori to support a charity: Thodi gaali kha lenge) Shoaib Akhtar reacted to Pasoori Nu on Twitter. Shoaib’s tweet Taking to Twitter, Shoaib wrote, Aye ki pasoori paayi ay (What is this disaster). The tweet got 5000 likes and several retweets. One person echoed their sentiments in the replies. Beraa ghark kr k rkh dea (they ruined it), they wrote. Another person commented, Pasoori ruined by T-Series as usual. A Twitter user replied, Another Day another humiliation for the T series. The creators unveiled the recreated song Pasoori Nu by Kartik Aaryan, Satya Prem Ki Katha by Kiara Advani on Monday morning. The new version garnered mixed reviews. Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar provided vocals. About the original Pasoori Ali Sethi’s song Pasoori had become an international phenomenon last year, merging poetic tradition with global beats to fuel the Pakistani singer’s rise to stardom. The Punjabi track whose title roughly translates to “difficult mess” was the most searched song of 2022 on Google and surpassed half a billion views on YouTube. Sethi was ‘stunned’ by the global response to the song, which has the improvisational framework of a traditional South Asian ‘raga’ mixed with contemporary sounds from the region, as well as Turkish strings, flamenco-style claps and four-four Latin reggaeton rhythms. keeping the beat for much of today’s reigning pop. About Satyaprem Ki Katha Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Sameer Vidwans, the romance film reunites Kartik and Kiara after their 2022 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film was previously titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha which translates to the story of Satyanarayan which is another name of the Hindu god. Vishnu. However, after a backlash, it was renamed Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant and Shikha Talsania.

